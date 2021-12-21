Skin resurfacing: everything you need to know about the exfoliation buzzword
Did you know skin resurfacing can help with stubborn hyperpigmentation, acne scarring and uneven skin texture?
Skin resurfacing: an innovative way to rebrand exfoliation that sounds worryingly similar to what they do to the motorway once a year.
If you’ve spotted the scary-sounding phrase on your skincare products, you’re not imagining things – ‘resurfacing’ really does seem to be everywhere.
Instead of avoiding them at all costs, we asked the experts to give us the lowdown on what skin resurfacing actually is. Spoilers, it’s something to be encouraged. Go figure.
What does ‘resurfacing’ mean in skincare?
“Resurfacing is the use of exfoliation products such as serums, chemical peels and BHA/AHA acids to remove dead skin cells,” explains Million Dollar Facial founder Jenna Unwin.
“It helps with stubborn hyperpigmentation, acne scarring and uneven skin texture, revealing smoother, firmer and brighter skin.”
Does the skin naturally resurface?
“Exfoliation is a natural process for the skin; however, as you get older, your skin cell turnover slows down. Using exfoliating products is an effective way of removing the dead skin cells and increases skin cell turnover. This will help unclog pores and leave your skin looking brighter. It also helps your skin absorb skincare products better,” explains Dr Arreni Somasegaran, associate doctor at the Define Clinic.
“Resurfacing is achievable with treatments that reach the deeper layers of the skin such as chemical peels, microneedling and skin laser treatments. They help to remove the dead skin’s surface and also stimulate collagen production in the deeper layers of the skin.”
How often should you use exfoliation products?
“When introducing exfoliation into your skincare regime, it’s important to consider your skin type,” says Dr Somasegaran.
“Normal skin types can use a gentle exfoliant. Dry or sensitive skin types should take caution when exfoliating and use a gentle exfoliant a few times a week.
“For those with oily skin, I would recommend exfoliating daily as their skin is thicker and produces excess oil.”
Is there anyone who shouldn’t exfoliate or use resurfacing products?
“People with skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema should take caution, as their skin cell turnover is already very fast and builds up on top of itself,” says Unwin. “It’s best to avoid as the skin can become irritated.”
“Also, if you over-exfoliate condition-free skin, it can become sore, red and sensative as the skin barrier has become compromised. Simply repair with gentle fragrance-free moisturisers and balms for six weeks and then look to gently reintroduce.”
