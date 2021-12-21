Skin resurfacing: an innovative way to rebrand exfoliation that sounds worryingly similar to what they do to the motorway once a year.

If you’ve spotted the scary-sounding phrase on your skincare products, you’re not imagining things – ‘resurfacing’ really does seem to be everywhere.

Instead of avoiding them at all costs, we asked the experts to give us the lowdown on what skin resurfacing actually is. Spoilers, it’s something to be encouraged. Go figure.