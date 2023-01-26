Every so often a skincare brand comes along that combines proven ingredients and great packaging with accessible prices – we’re talking about Naturium, Byoma and Skin Proud to name a few. Now, it’s the turn of Skincare by Beauty Bay.

The online retailer launched its own brand range way back in 2018 and then it branched out into skincare two years later – and it was an instant hit, proven by the fact the cleansing balm is always sold out because it went viral on TikTok (and let’s be honest, that’s a true marker of any brand’s success these days).