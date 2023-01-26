Seriously underrated, Skincare by Beauty Bay combines effective ingredients with decent price points. Here’s what you need to know.
Every so often a skincare brand comes along that combines proven ingredients and great packaging with accessible prices – we’re talking about Naturium, Byoma and Skin Proud to name a few. Now, it’s the turn of Skincare by Beauty Bay.
The online retailer launched its own brand range way back in 2018 and then it branched out into skincare two years later – and it was an instant hit, proven by the fact the cleansing balm is always sold out because it went viral on TikTok (and let’s be honest, that’s a true marker of any brand’s success these days).
Earlier this month, however, Skincare by Beauty Bay had a glow-up, and following in the footsteps of ingredient-led brands like The Inkey List and The Ordinary, Beauty Bay have decided to focus on what’s in each product by renaming each one to make things much clearer and easier to navigate.
The packaging has been updated, too, and on each box you’ll find instructions on when, how and where in your routine that specific product should be used – and for any existing fans of the range, rest assured that none of the formulas have changed.
Here’s our pick of the bunch…
Skincare by Beauty Bay Prebiotic + Avocado Oil Cleansing Gel
The refreshing gel texture of this non-foaming, non-stripping cleanser works to support the skin’s barrier while hydrating and nourishing the skin. Best used as a second cleanse – or to remove light make-up – it can also be used in the morning as the first step in your routine.
Shop Skincare by Beauty Bay Prebiotic + Avocado Oil Cleansing Gel, £7
Skincare by Beauty Bay Kaolin Clay + PHA Face Mask
A hardworking duo of kaolin and bentonite clay works to decongest pores, while PHAs gently exfoliate dead skin cells for softer, smoother skin. Use a thin layer a few times a week for radiant results.
Shop Skincare by Beauty Bay Kaolin Clay + PHA Face Mask, £10
Skincare by Beauty Bay Squalane + Ginseng Gel Moisturiser
Squalane is a super hydrator, and combined with ginseng, this lightweight moisturiser works to encourage collagen production and reduce puffiness. It’s also ideal for layering under make-up, too.
Shop Skincare by Beauty Bay Squalane + Ginseng Gel Moisturiser, £8
Skincare by Beauty Bay Colloidal Oatmeal + Oat Lipid Rich Moisturiser
For skin that falls on the drier side, this rich – but not greasy – moisturiser nourishes and replenishes. Colloidal oatmeal helps soothe skin, while ceramide-rich oat lipids help it retain much-needed moisture.
Shop Skincare by Beauty Bay Collodial Oatmeal + Oat Lipid Rich Moisturiser, £9
Skincare by Beauty Bay Hydrocolloid Spot Patches
Virtually invisible once applied to a blemish, these hydrocolloid patches work by drawing out impurities to prevent spots forming and reducing the size of existing ones. Best left to work overnight, or for at least two hours, they’re ideal for treating blackheads and whiteheads.
Shop Skincare by Beauty Bay Hydrocolloid Spot Patches, £6.50
Skincare by Beauty Bay Chamomile + Oat Lipid Cleansing Balm
This is the viral cleansing balm that’s loved for its ability to deeply cleanse the skin, melting away even the hardiest of make-up in one fell swoop, while always leaving the skin feeling cleansed, calm and soothed.
hop Skincare by Beauty Bay Chamomile + Oat Lipid Cleansing Balm, £10
Skincare by Beauty Bay 2% Salicylic Acid + Azelaic Acid Overnight Mask
The combination of salicylic acid alongside azelaic acid works to exfoliate blemish-prone skin, while simultaneously soothing it and reducing redness. Added aloe vera soothes skin and gentle fruit enzymes help to brighten it.
Shop Skincare by Beauty Bay 2% Salicylic Acid + Azelaic Acid Overnight Mask, £9
Skincare by Beauty Bay 5% Squalane, Hyaluronic Acid + Polyglutamic Acid Overnight Balm
Inject a heavy hit of hydration with this triple threat of ingredients. It’ll work its magic through the night and can be used all over the face or on any dry patches on your body. Thick but not greasy, it melts into skin on application.
Shop Skincare by Beauty Bay 5% Squalane, Hyaluronic Acid + Polyglutamic Acid Overnight Balm, £9
Skincare by Beauty Bay 5% Glycolic Acid + 1% PHA Toner
An effective way to refine and brighten skin while improving overall tone, this toner combines AHAs and PHAs which target different layers of skin, clear pores and speed up skin cell turnover.
Shop Skincare by Beauty Bay 5% Glycolic Acid + 1% PHA Toner, £8
Main image: Getty; Beauty Bay
Lucy Partington
Freelance beauty editor Lucy Partington is obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she'll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.