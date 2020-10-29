Pretty Damn Good: the skincare product a consultant dermatologist relies on when treating hyperpigmentation
- Posted by
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Ever wondered what a skincare expert constantly reaches for? Here, Dr Anjali Mahto shares the one product she currently can’t go without.
Whether you have shelves filled with different serums and lotions or a small yet reliable edit of products, you may have wondered: what exactly does a skincare expert’s skincare routine look like?
Consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto has always been a source of trusted and, importantly, honest beauty reviews. From her Instagram account to her bestselling book, The Skincare Bible: Your No-Nonsense Guide to Great Skin, the Harley Street-based expert passion for no-frills, effective and results-driven skincare is clear.
As well as gaining experience teaching in hospitals, Dr Mahto is a member of British Cosmetic Dermatology Group (BCDG), British Association of Dermatologists (BAD), Royal College of Physicians (RCP), and Royal Society of Medicine (RSM) and is also a spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation.
She specialises in acne – a skin condition Dr Mahto openly speaks about having experienced from a young age – as well as scarring, rosacea, moles and laser treatments.
Much like the rest of us, Dr Mahto took lockdown as a chance to try different things with her skincare. Taking it as a chance to focus her attention on hyperpigmentation and evening out her skin tone, Dr Mahto came across a skincare product that has made a genuine difference to her skin.
Pricey, yes, but Dr Mahto believes it has saved her from having to follow a complicated, long-winded routine. Here, she tells us about the one product that left her impressed.
“I’ve been using Mesoestetic Dermamelan Treatment Maintenance Cream regularly since lockdown started after doing a home medium-depth chemical peel on my skin (the perks of the job and being a dermatologist!). This Maintenance Cream has been helping to fade patchy pigmentation from old spots as well as sun exposure, leaving me with a brighter complexion.
“I discovered this treatment cream at least five years ago. I was researching effective medium-depth chemical peels and was introduced to the brand when discussing treatment options for pigmentation with colleagues. After reviewing some of its products and trying them out, I was particularly impressed with the Maintenance Cream.
“I am all about skincare that works. The frilly things like appearance, smell, texture and packaging bother me far less in making my purchasing decisions. You can probably tell from this: the packaging is very unexciting but it’s basic and functional. Also, the product is brown in colour – it’s not the most glamorous to look at!
“Instead, the beneficial ingredients such as kojic acid, azelaic acid, niacinamide, salicylic acid and alpha arbutin were the main pull factor in trying the product.
“Over the counter skincare can sometimes be a bit hit and miss in delivering results, but this product has certainly helped my skin. The Maintenance Cream has helped even out my skin tone and reduce signs of pigmentation, which is a common issue in darker skin types such as mine.
“It has also helped reduce the appearance of my pore size which has been an ongoing problem over the years with my oily, acneic skin.
“The product does cause mild peeling and I am currently using it two to three times a week. However, it is best tolerated at night. I appreciate it has a hefty price point but I would rather use less, which works, than more on a complex routine which does little.”
Mesoestetic Dermamelan Treatment Maintenance Cream
Main image: Dr Anjali Mahto/courtesy of brand