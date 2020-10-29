She specialises in acne – a skin condition Dr Mahto openly speaks about having experienced from a young age – as well as scarring, rosacea, moles and laser treatments.

Much like the rest of us, Dr Mahto took lockdown as a chance to try different things with her skincare. Taking it as a chance to focus her attention on hyperpigmentation and evening out her skin tone, Dr Mahto came across a skincare product that has made a genuine difference to her skin.

Pricey, yes, but Dr Mahto believes it has saved her from having to follow a complicated, long-winded routine. Here, she tells us about the one product that left her impressed.