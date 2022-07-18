If the thought of flannels gives you the ick, I sympathise. Damp pieces of fabric sitting in the bathroom for days on end is enough to send anyone with an aversion to the word moist running for the hills. However, in a heatwave, a cold flannel can be the difference between sleeping, working and eating – or not.

Take a handful of flannels – or, if you’re a flannel-free household, small towels or pieces of fabric – and wet them through. Then, roll them into the shape of a small Yule log and pop them inside a resealable plastic bag, container or bowl and store them in the fridge or freezer.

When the time for instant coolness comes, apply to the face, chest, stomach or head. It’s better to make a batch ahead of time, so that you have a few on hand while the others are in the laundry basket.