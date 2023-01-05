skincare ingredients

Start using these 4 key skincare ingredients now to see results by spring

Many skincare ingredients take about three months to see results. Start using them now to reap the benefits come spring.

When it comes to trying new skincare products, we can often be a little bit impatient when it comes to measuring those visible results we’re all after. After all, how many times have you written off the effectiveness of a product after just a couple of uses? While some skincare results can be seen almost immediately (think: hydration, suppleness and skin softness), many of the longer-lasting effects of skincare often take much longer to work. In fact, many active skincare ingredients take at least three months to see real results. 

“It’s important to know how long it takes for your skincare to work in order for you to set expectations and not give up on your products,” says Dr Kemi Fabusiwa, junior doctor and medical director at Joyful Skin Clinic. “Chopping and changing from one ingredient to the next won’t give give you the desired results and can even lead to irritation.

“Patience is often the key when it comes to skincare. Be diligent with each ingredient and the rewards will come.”

So with consistent use, the products that you start using now in your new January routine should start to have visible results come spring. Want your best skin ever this summer? It’s time to put the work in now…

1. Glycolic acid

While glycolic acid can have many brightening, softening and smoothing effects that are visible almost immediately, some of the longer-term results will take more time to kick in. 

“The skin may appear slightly drier and duller-looking in the first few days after application until the top layer [of skin] exfoliates,” explains consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Hextall. “Repeated glycolic peels can stimulate collagen and these longer-term benefits may not be seen for several months.” 

2. Vitamin C

“Vitamin C is an ingredient favoured by dermatologists for its many skincare benefits,” explains Dr Hextall. “It works quickly and most individuals will notice a brightening effect within a few weeks of application.” For best results, look for formulations that combine other antioxidants within its formula – such as vitamin E and ferulic acid. “This combination of antioxidants can also increase vitamin C’s overall skin benefits.”

Vitamin C can also help to brighten skin tone and boost the production of collagen and elastin – however Dr Hextall explains that these longer-term benefits will take several months to have visible effects. 

3. Retinol

Skin experts love retinol as an ingredient, but anyone who’s used vitamin A products before will know that it’s not an overnight success. “The retinoid family are your gold standard superheroes in the world of skincare but they need time to achieve their potential in your skin,” explains Dr Sturnham. “They work at the epidermal (superficial) and dermal (deep) layers of your skin to activate cell renewal, fibroblasts (collagen-making cells) for new collagen production, and reduce pigmentation.”

“You need to use retinol consistently to see its benefits,” suggests Dr Anjali Mahto. “Visible results should be noticeable within eight to 12 weeks of regular daily use.”

4. Niacinamide

Niacinamide is a great ingredient for reducing inflammation, improving skin texture and helping to fade any unwanted pigmentation – but it takes time to see measurable results. 

“Another benefit to using niacinamide is its apparent longer-term protection against external aggressors like UV rays and pollution. These benefits will start to kick in after three to six months of regular use,” explains Dr Hextall. It can also help to strengthen the skin barrier, which in turn helps to reduce redness and irritation.

