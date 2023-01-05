Start using these 4 key skincare ingredients now to see results by spring

When it comes to trying new skincare products, we can often be a little bit impatient when it comes to measuring those visible results we’re all after. After all, how many times have you written off the effectiveness of a product after just a couple of uses? While some skincare results can be seen almost immediately (think: hydration, suppleness and skin softness), many of the longer-lasting effects of skincare often take much longer to work. In fact, many active skincare ingredients take at least three months to see real results.

“It’s important to know how long it takes for your skincare to work in order for you to set expectations and not give up on your products,” says Dr Kemi Fabusiwa, junior doctor and medical director at Joyful Skin Clinic. “Chopping and changing from one ingredient to the next won’t give give you the desired results and can even lead to irritation.

“Patience is often the key when it comes to skincare. Be diligent with each ingredient and the rewards will come.”

So with consistent use, the products that you start using now in your new January routine should start to have visible results come spring. Want your best skin ever this summer? It’s time to put the work in now…