This skincare brand is freezing its prices in line with the cost of living crisis

The cost of living crisis is a very real thing for many of us right now, and a recent survey found that, as a result, 25% of Britons have made cutbacks on their cosmetics spending. It probably comes as no surprise to hear that, especially as spending money on beauty can be seen as frivolous and unnecessary, and while we beg to differ, there’s no denying that our spending habits have been impacted.

While some beauty brands are busy hiking up their prices (as much as 40% in some cases) to cover rising supply chain costs, others, like Q+A, are promising to freeze prices, which range from £6.50 to £12. Of course, the current crisis that we’re all facing can’t be fixed by some consistent pricing alone, but it’s a small change that goes against the grain – and is one that will no doubt be welcomed by a lot of people.