This skincare brand is freezing its prices in line with the cost of living crisis
- Lucy Partington
- Published
While other brands are increasing their prices, Q+A has implemented a price freeze on all of its products until the end of June.
The cost of living crisis is a very real thing for many of us right now, and a recent survey found that, as a result, 25% of Britons have made cutbacks on their cosmetics spending. It probably comes as no surprise to hear that, especially as spending money on beauty can be seen as frivolous and unnecessary, and while we beg to differ, there’s no denying that our spending habits have been impacted.
While some beauty brands are busy hiking up their prices (as much as 40% in some cases) to cover rising supply chain costs, others, like Q+A, are promising to freeze prices, which range from £6.50 to £12. Of course, the current crisis that we’re all facing can’t be fixed by some consistent pricing alone, but it’s a small change that goes against the grain – and is one that will no doubt be welcomed by a lot of people.
The brand announced this week that it would be keeping prices across all of its products the same for the next six months, with the intention of carrying it on until the end of the year. The decision was made by the brand in an attempt to continue to deliver ‘affordable luxury’ to all of its customers.
Talking about the prize freeze, founder of the brand Freddy Furber, says; “Q+A was launched to create highly affordable, easy-to-understand, natural skincare. Our belief has always been that high-performance, ingredient-led skincare should be made available for everyone.”
Furber continued: “We are a vertically integrated business: each product is developed by our expert in-house chemists and manufactured by our passionate team. We are truly independent, and despite the inevitability of increased overheads, we are confident that the continued success of Q+A will allow enough scale for us to absorb increased supply chain costs rather than pass these onto our customers with the expansion of our manufacturing facilities and HQ in 2023.”
It’s a move that follows in the footsteps of high street retailer Superdrug, who last year announced its ‘price freeze promise’, in which it committed to halting the cost of over 5,000 products for at least a year. The initiative is in place until at least the end of March 2023, and it includes its own brand products as well as cosmetics brands like Maybelline, Rimmel, Elf, Urban Decay, 3ina and NYX.
Here’s hoping more brands follow in the same direction.
Main image: Q+A