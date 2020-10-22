While I’m constantly trying new launches, I always find myself turning back to the same line-up of products in between or whenever I’m going away. Of course, what works in skincare differs from person to person but this specific routine is what works for me and my combination skin type (which has recently become prone to breakouts and has hyperpigmentation).

While I’m sure I’ll chop and change bits in the future, here are the products that are currently keeping my skin looking and feeling healthy.