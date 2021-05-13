Ramadan is arguably the biggest month of the Islamic calendar. It’s a month of reflective rituals, an act of coming back to oneself and gratitude for Muslims. I liken it to a state of meditation – a 30-day meditation – of focused clarity without losing touch (though, I would like to add here that I am no meditation expert – I’ve only dabbled in the practice – but I’m going with it).

This year, Ramadan couldn’t have come at a better time as we slowly but surely (fingers crossed) ease out of lockdown. For me, it presented itself as an opportunity to get my priorities straight. You know, answer the big questions: who am I? What is the purpose of life? What is it to be a good person? It can get pretty deep and becomes the transitional retreat that I didn’t know I needed.