Skincare is self-care, right? Well, after two years of giving our skin more attention than ever before (cheers, coronavirus), we’re going to start showing our epidermis some love in new and exciting ways in the new year.

In 2022, we’re taking waterless beauty one step further, layering on fermented products and paying serious attention to the blue light emitted from our devices (and the subsequent stress it puts on our skin). Here are five key trends from skincare founders, experts and aestheticians.