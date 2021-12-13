From fermentation to blue-light protection and ‘going waterless’, 5 skincare trends set to take off in 2022
Three experts break down the need-to-knows for the new year.
Skincare is self-care, right? Well, after two years of giving our skin more attention than ever before (cheers, coronavirus), we’re going to start showing our epidermis some love in new and exciting ways in the new year.
In 2022, we’re taking waterless beauty one step further, layering on fermented products and paying serious attention to the blue light emitted from our devices (and the subsequent stress it puts on our skin). Here are five key trends from skincare founders, experts and aestheticians.
1. Blue light protection
“SPF has always been an essential step in any skincare regime but after the restrictions and as a result of the pandemic, we will see more focus on blue light protection,” explains Katherine Daniels’ co-founder and facialist Kirsti Shuba. “We’re spending more time than ever in front of our screens and on digital devices and research shows that the blue light emitted from our TVs, computers and smartphones could be one of the leading causes of premature ageing.”
“Blue light exposure leads to oxidative stress within our skin, which can contribute to pigmentation and the degradation of our skin’s collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid. Over time this can lead to increased lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and a lack of ‘firmness’.”
2. Barrier function focus
“With skin sensitivity on the rise, persistent mask and face-covering mandates, and years of over-using active ingredients and exfoliants, we’ll see a big move towards a more simplified skincare regime with a focus on repairing, protecting and strengthening the skin’s barrier function,” says Shuba.
“Your skin barrier is a protective layer designed to keep the good stuff in and the bad stuff out. When your skin barrier becomes weak, often from an inadequate skincare routine, or using overly harsh products, pollution and irritants can enter your skin causing irritation, breakouts and sensitivity. Precious moisture can also be lost, causing dehydration and often dryness.”
“Improving your skin’s barrier’s function is as simple as applying a moisturising cream that contains the right ingredients. For example, oils like squalane which maintain the lipid/moisture balance of the skin, as well as strengthening seaweed extracts and ceramides.”
3. Waterless skincare
“Switching to waterless beauty products is one of the simplest, most effective changes we can make for our skin, and it’s a trend sweeping the beauty industry. Brands typically add water to skincare to give formulas a softer, more creamy texture, but water is a breeding ground for bacteria. To kill this bacteria, water-rich products contain more preservatives, which can irritate the skin,” explains Kat Burki, founder of her eponymous skincare brand.
“With more water and preservatives filling out formulations, active ingredients become more diluted and less effective – most products contain up to 70% water. Additionally, when water from skincare products evaporates off the skin, it typically takes the skin’s natural oils and hydration with it, meaning water-packed beauty could actually be drying your skin out even more.”
4. Fermented skincare
“Fermentation is the process where microorganisms (like yeast or bacteria) break down an ingredient into a smaller molecular structure. Fermentation makes the ingredient more potent, allows our skin to more easily absorb the ingredient and helps maintain the skin’s microbiome,” says skincare specialist Jane Scrivner.
5. Adaptogenic skincare
“Adaptogens in skincare already exist but we’ll see a real surge in 2022,” says MARA Founder Allison McNamara. “Adaptogens help improve the body’s response to stress and many adaptogens are rich with antioxidants and help ward off oxidative stress and free radical damage.
“They’re also amazing anti-inflammatories and help to reduce redness and calm skin irritation and complement skincare actives like vitamin C by helping reduce redness and inflammation in the skin.”
Main image: Hailey Bieber