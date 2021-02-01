Yes, it doesn’t sound particularly comfortable – and let’s not get started on what it’ll do to your pillowcases – but does it actually help your skin?

“I think there is some merit in slugging due to the fact that petroleum jelly is an occlusive, which is known to prevent water loss from the skin’s barrier,” explains Maree Kinder, founder of Beauty & Seoul. “However, I would always opt for other products containing occlusives such as shea butter or facial oils. Facial oils give you the benefit of an occlusive but are formulated in a way that allows your skin to still breathe.”

Kinder adds that slugging is a method that only those with very dry or dehydrated skin should try it. “It could cause congestion issues for some and I wouldn’t recommend it for those with sensitive skin,” she adds. This is because petroleum jelly isn’t absorbed by skin. Instead, it sits on the top layer of skin which can lead to breakouts.