When it comes to keeping safe in the sun, we all know that SPF is crucial as a means of protecting the skin from cancer, preventing ageing and avoiding a lobster-like complexion.

However, when you consider just how overwhelming the sunscreen aisle can be and how much choice there is available nowadays, it’s no surprise that it can a difficult market to shop. From what certain words and phrases on the bottles mean to knowing exactly what product will work under make-up or which ones are suitable to reapply throughout the day over it, or any other of the 1001 questions we all no doubt have, identifying the right product for you, and how to use it correctly, can be a total minefield.