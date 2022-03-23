I have two telltale spots that pop up each and every month without fail. Situated around my nose, the spots return time and time again to tell me my period is on her way. Swollen, throbbing, under-the-skin type pimples, they’re the precursor to a couple of days spent hugging my hot water bottle and pleading for sugar, dairy and ibuprofen. As for my sister, her recurring spots appear on her chin – a sign of excess stress and not enough sleep.

For a lot of people, these persistent spots have come to mean different things, either a warning sign of what’s to come or an effect of a change occurring in the body.

Often anecdotal (my friends have various reasons for their recurring spots: diet, sleep, exercise, hormones, medication and pollution being the big-hitters), I decided to speak to an expert to find an answer to the question we all ask: why do I always get spots in the same place and what can I do about it? Surprisingly, there were three possible common reasons for our persistent pimples. Read on.