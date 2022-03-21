Like everything in life, a regular routine is a wonderful thing – up to a point. The skincare regimen that carried you through winter (think emollient-rich moisturisers and regular nighttime slugging) won’t do your skin any harm, but it also might not be serving you best. Warmer weather can cause the skin to produce excess oil (or more than we’re used to), which means the products we use and when we use them can do with a refresh.

For example, in the winter my double cleanse routine consists of an oil or balm cleanser, followed by a moisturising creamy jelly cleanser. In the spring and summer, I like to replace the jelly cleanser with an antioxidant-rich cleanser that brightens uneven skin tone and thoroughly cleanses my pores. It helps my skin stay “alert” (skin can become used to products when they’ve been used for long periods of time) and tackles the things I’m specifically concerned about at the moment.