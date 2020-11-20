Less than a year since launching in the UK, spot sticker brand Starface has skyrocketed in popularity.

Putting a fun spin on (usually pretty plain) spot stickers, Starface’s offering is all about bright, light-hearted designs. Alongside its permanent yellow star-shaped stickers, it has also released glow in the dark versions, rainbow-printed designs and even star spot patches urging customers to vote in the recent US elections.

Now, the brand has released a new range of spot stickers, which also serves as its first ever collaboration – and it may just be our favourite yet.