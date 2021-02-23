Previously, the idea of self-care may have seemed unachievable after long commutes and social gatherings but now, taking some time for yourself has become an essential part of avoiding burnout . In fact, Google searches for ‘self-care routine’ have increased since March 2020.

While we all had differing opinions on Zoom quizzes and daily walks , there was one one area where the Stylist team found pockets of calm throughout all three lockdowns: self-care .

Even though lockdown restrictions are beginning to slowly ease up, we’ll still be spending a lot of time in our homes for a while, so it’s important to continue routines that bring mood-boosting and therapeutic value to our days.

The pandemic has also affected how we shop. Health and beauty retailer Boots has reported that since the first lockdown, sales of products that alleviate stress have risen by 91% on its website, with a total of 71 stress relief products selling per hour.

In its latest beauty trends report, Boots also predicted that the remainder of 2021 “will see customers looking for products and treatments that can reach beyond their normal routine to provide heightened levels of calm and relaxation”.

This is where ‘switch off skincare’ comes in.

There’s a wide range of products that have been specifically created to help soothe your mind, as well as nourish your skin.

Here, we round up our favourite products that help us find some balance after a stressful day.