As the popularity of stress-relieving beauty rises, we round up our favourite mood-boosting products that will help you to switch off.
While we all had differing opinions on Zoom quizzes and daily walks, there was one one area where the Stylist team found pockets of calm throughout all three lockdowns: self-care.
Previously, the idea of self-care may have seemed unachievable after long commutes and social gatherings but now, taking some time for yourself has become an essential part of avoiding burnout. In fact, Google searches for ‘self-care routine’ have increased since March 2020.
Even though lockdown restrictions are beginning to slowly ease up, we’ll still be spending a lot of time in our homes for a while, so it’s important to continue routines that bring mood-boosting and therapeutic value to our days.
The pandemic has also affected how we shop. Health and beauty retailer Boots has reported that since the first lockdown, sales of products that alleviate stress have risen by 91% on its website, with a total of 71 stress relief products selling per hour.
In its latest beauty trends report, Boots also predicted that the remainder of 2021 “will see customers looking for products and treatments that can reach beyond their normal routine to provide heightened levels of calm and relaxation”.
This is where ‘switch off skincare’ comes in.
There’s a wide range of products that have been specifically created to help soothe your mind, as well as nourish your skin.
Here, we round up our favourite products that help us find some balance after a stressful day.
Best skincare products to help you unwind
Aroma Active Laboratories Sleep Over Night Recovery Face Oil
Packed with a relaxing blend of lavandin, ylang ylang, valerian and buddhawood that makes it a dream to smell, this face oil also contains nourishing jojoba seed oil.
Shop Aroma Active Laboratories Sleep Over Night Recovery Face Oil at Boots, £15
This Works Stress Check Gentle Wash
This Works’ Stress Check range was created specifically to soothe both your skin and mood. Even though this body wash contains ylang ylang, lavender and neroli essential oils, it also has vitamin B5 and botanical oils to cleanse skin without leaving it feeling stripped.
Rituals The Ritual of Jing Hand Lotion
Inspired by the ancient Chinese concept of Jing, which represents calmness and tranquility, this hand cream relaxes the mind while caring for your skin. It contains sacred lotus and jujube, two ingredients found in ancient Chinese medicine and has a soothing floral fragrance that lingers on your skin for hours.
Shop Rituals The Ritual of Jing Hand Lotion at Lookfantastic, £9.90
The Body Shop CBD Soothing Oil-Balm Cleansing Mask
Formulated with CBD and hemp seed oil, this cleansing balm can be used in a number of ways. The balm formula transforms into a gel upon contact with the skin, which lends itself nicely to a facial massage. Or, you can leave it on for longer to act as a face mask. When you wash it away, the formula takes on a milky texture that feels soothing on skin.
Shop The Body Shop CBD Soothing Oil-Balm Cleansing Mask at The Body Shop, £17
Skin Gym Eye Flowies Treatment
These massage tools are made from rose quartz, a material known for its ability to ease tension, stress and anxiety. Apply an oil or serum to your face for slip and sweep the tool around your cheeks, undereyes, brows and jaw to unlock tension.
Aveda Chakra 1 Balancing Body Mist Grounded
This Aveda mist contains a blend of pure essential oils linked to the root chakra in Ayurveda, an Indian system of medicine and healing. Spritz whenever needed to balance your root chakra, a point that brings good energy, a feeling of security and a healthy body awareness.
Shop Aveda Chakra 1 Balancing Body Mist Grounded at Aveda, £30
Dr. Hauschka Lemon Lemongrass Vitalising Body Oil
If you’re missing holidays, this body oil will cheer you up. It’s filled with uplifting notes of lemongrass, reminiscent of exotic spas and paradise.
Shop Dr. Hauschka Lemon Lemongrass Vitalising Body Oil at lookfantastic, £16.80
Mio Liquid Yoga Bath Soak
Mio’s Liquid Yoga is a cult product for a reason. It was created to inspired the tranquility found in a yoga session. Pour it into your bath and essential oils, such as lavender, peppermint, lemon, mandarin and eucalyptus, will help ease away daily stressors while almond oil conditions skin.
Crabtree & Evelyn Herb Candle
OK, it’s a candle, not skincare but in order to make the most of your skincare session, it’s important to make your environment relaxing too, right? Inspired by the fresh and earthy smell of herb gardens, this candle contains notes of basil, neroli and amber. One sniff and you’ll feel like you’re in the great outdoors.
Shop Crabtree & Evelyn Herb Candle at Crabtree & Evelyn, £25
