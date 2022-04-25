As more and more of us have woken up to wearing sunscreen daily (yes, even when you’re inside, on an aeroplane, wearing make-up or somewhere without sun), a secondary question has arisen: can SPFs cause breakouts? It’s a common issue, and you’re not imagining that upping your SPF wear-time is causing skin congestion – certain formulations can lead to clogged pores and those small ‘headless’ bumps under the skin.

Need a refresher on what skin congestion is? “Congested skin is a simple way of describing skin that feels bumpy and rough. It’s the build-up of dead skin cells, impurities, sweat and sebum on the skin pores,” explains Ksenia Sobchak, a clinical cosmetologist and dermatologist. “As this debris increases, it might be unable to leave the skin and get trapped, causing blackheads or uneven skin texture with a dull appearance.”