Pretty Damn Good: the vitamin C face oil this entrepreneur relies on for a glowing complexion

You’ve worked hard and got your dream job. For some of us, it’s the start of a clear-cut path but for others, a wave of imposter syndrome can leave you questioning things. At least, this is what happened to Dior Bediako.

When Bediako graduated in 2013, she got her dream job at Burberry HQ in London but when a bout of imposter syndrome set in, she realised there weren’t many resources available for her to get guidance or support. After asking around, she discovered that she wasn’t alone.