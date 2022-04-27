This is why your sunscreen always pills, leaving those little sticky clumps on your face
It’s all to do with absorption.
If you’ve started wearing SPF regularly and noticed changes in the way your make-up or other skincare sits underneath or alongside it, you’re not imagining things – certain sunscreens can have a tendency to pill when they come into contact with other formulations.
Pilling (those small, sticky clumps of rolled-up balls) is something that can happen with SPF lotions and creams but also with serums and other primer-like sunscreen products too. Fortunately, there are a number of ways to prevent sunscreen from pilling without eschewing SPF entirely – the last thing we want.
What causes sunscreen to pill?
“SPF products that contain silicones, talc, mica and iron oxide have a tendency to ball up or flake on the skin rather than being absorbed by the epidermis. Although these ingredients can be to blame for non-absorption, the problem could also be caused by layering too many skincare products or using them in the wrong order,” explains AMS Aesthetics aesthetic practitioner Amar Suchde.
“Using a heavier moisturiser, particularly if you have oily skin, is likely to prevent the SPF from being absorbed, which in turn may lead to pilling. Also, try not to apply oil-based and water-based products at the same time, as they can separate on the skin.”
How to adjust your routine to stop sunscreen pilling
1. Prepare your skin properly
It is essential that you prepare the face properly before applying products. Exfoliate twice weekly to unblock pores and smooth the skin. Cleanse and tone daily but only add a small amount of light moisturiser or serum if needed and allow to dry before applying SPF and, finally, make-up.
2. Use the right technique
“Use a beauty blender or your hands to lightly press the products into the skin rather than rubbing, which can contribute to pilling.”
3. Look at the spectrum of products being used
The key to the successful application of sunscreen and make-up is to prepare the skin well, strip back the number of skincare products, check the ingredients so they don’t react with each other and, finally, allow each layer to dry before adding the next.
Main image: Getty