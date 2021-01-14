Pretty Damn Good: the cult US sunscreen this beauty entrepreneur relies on to protect her skin
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
While working as an investment banker, Nnenna Onuba found it hard to prioritise a skincare routine alongside her 15-hour working days.
After spending some time decanting products into travel-sized jars to keep up with her regime, Onuba realised there was a gap in the market for effective yet chic skincare that catered to busy, on-the-go women.
After spending some time experimenting in her kitchen, Onuba launched her own skincare brand, LBB Skincare, which stands for Life is Beautiful in Balance – a sentiment Onuba tries to live by within her busy lifestyle.
Upon launching, the brand started with A-Game, a hydration balm packed full of skin-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and marula oil.
After that, Onuba followed up with a biodegradable cleansing cloth that sweeps away dirt and a calming aromatherapy oil that pops in your handbag. The three-product range is vegan and aims to have an impact on your mind and mood as well as your skin.
So, as somebody who founded their brand for those with busy lifestyles, what does Onuba find herself constantly reaching for (other than her own products, of course)? Here, she tells us about the one beauty item she can’t go without…
“I first discovered the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 30, £30, amidst the first global lockdown mid-2020, when travel bans meant I could no longer access my usual Tatcha sunscreen from the US. I’ve been using Supergoop!’s option religiously since.
“It was actually gift from my friend whose hubby is an airline captain – together they kept me in steady supply of my Tatcha suncreeen. She’s a fair skinned redhead and super savvy about suncare. She heard about the launch on Cult Beauty before me and sent me one to try out.
“One of the issues with sunscreen as a brown skin girl is finding one that didn’t leave me looking like Casper the Friendly Ghost. When I opened the tube and saw it was colourless, it was love at first sight. In addition to the colour (or lack of it), the texture is divine. While many other sunscreens feel heavy on the skin, this is almost weightless on application and wears well under makeup.
“I am extra vigilant about products that clog and cause break outs on my skin and this has been a hit – especially over my LBB Hydration Balm ,which I use as my primary moisturiser. The other thing I love is how it fit around a modern life – I can easily swipe this from my bathroom into my bag when I’m on-the-go.
“I’m 40 now and daily sunprotection is an essential. Sun damage is probably the single biggest cause of premature ageing and it wreaks a heap of other havoc on skin like age spots and a patchy complexion, especially on darker skin. Prevention is far easier and cheaper than dealing with issues down the line and that’s why I use it religiously.
“Sunscreen should be worn all year round and daily. The common misconception that people don’t need to wear sunscreen indoors or in the winter is wrong. UVA (that’s the one that advances ageing) is present all year round and is able to penetrate clouds and glass – meaning you’re particularly exposed if you are working from home next to a window like I do. I’m currently using SuperGoop!’s SPF 30 option through winter but I will go higher in the summer.
“I literally follow the usage instructions from the pack, which say: ‘apply generously and evenly as the last step of your skincare routine, before make-up and 15 minutes before sun exposure. Re-apply frequently to maintain protection especially after sweating, swimming or towelling’. I re-apply it after a workout and if I’m out and about, especially on sunnier days.”
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 30
Main image: Nnenna /courtesy of brand