Pretty Damn Good: the cult US sunscreen this beauty entrepreneur relies on to protect her skin

While working as an investment banker, Nnenna Onuba found it hard to prioritise a skincare routine alongside her 15-hour working days.

After spending some time decanting products into travel-sized jars to keep up with her regime, Onuba realised there was a gap in the market for effective yet chic skincare that catered to busy, on-the-go women.

After spending some time experimenting in her kitchen, Onuba launched her own skincare brand, LBB Skincare, which stands for Life is Beautiful in Balance – a sentiment Onuba tries to live by within her busy lifestyle.