As a nation, we’ve gratefully received a number of Americanisms: Netflix, Oreos, Friends, Diet Coke and Corn Flakes to name a few. Or, if you’re sartorially minded: Reformation, Converse and Levi’s. For skincare, make-up and haircare aficionados, there’s Glossier, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, Ouai, Supergoop!, The Ordinary and Briogeo.

In fact, the rushing stream of cult beauty buys making their way across the pond is something that for a long time was more of a trickle. Like the hand-me-downs thrown from an older sibling, by the time brands came to the UK, there was already something new and shiny happening that we wanted to try instead. Now, there seems to be a new brand entering the UK market every month. Just this year we’ve seen Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Jonathan Van Ness’s JVN Hair launch at Space NK.

This month, there’s a major US skincare brand debuting in the UK: Tatcha. The No 1 bestselling brand in Sephora (the French-born cosmetics store with over 2,700 locations worldwide) in 2021, Tatcha is beloved by celebrities and skincare enthusiasts alike, as well as being regularly used by make-up artists and professionals. Inspired by Japan, Tatcha has a number of virally popular products including the Tatcha Silken Sunscreen and Rice Polish foaming enzyme exfoliator – and now it’s launching 18 of them in the UK. Ahead of the brand’s British debut (the website will be live at 3pm Wednesday 4th May – set a reminder now), I tried four of Tatcha’s bestselling products. Here are my honest thoughts.

Tatcha The Essence Before Tatcha, I didn’t have an essence that I would use regularly. A step that I cut out when streamlining my regime, it’s one that’s come thundering back thanks to The Essence. A softening, hydrating formula, it contains fermented Akita rice, Okinawa algae and Uji green tea to plump and protect your skin. Easy to use – it has a handy dispenser – the hydrating, antioxidant-rich ingredients help to maintain your skin against the damaging effects of free radicals, as well as gently exfoliate and resurface the texture to be brighter, clearer and more even. buy now

Tatcha The Rice Polish An efficacious, nourishing formula, The Rice Polish is a foaming enzyme powder that activates on contact with water. Ideal for combination and dry skin, the exfoliator helps to address dullness and sallowness, as well as refine the appearance of pores and address uneven skin texture. As someone with sensitive, reactive skin, powerful chemical exfoliators cause redness and irritation quickly. The Rice Polish uses a neutral pH amino acid base to minimise irritation combined with ground rice bran and papaya enzymes to slough off dead skin and smooth rough, bumpy texture. It feels fluffy and weightless to the touch and I love being able to control the ratio of exfoliator to water – a bespoke way to alter the strength depending on what my skin needs. buy now

Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil A firm devotee of hardworking, hydrating oil cleansers to remove make-up, SPF and environmental debris, I really was prepared to love The Camellia Cleansing Oil – not least for its 1,400 five-star reviews. Well, love it I did. Smooth and non-greasy, the lightweight oil melts away stubborn mascara and remnants of an office day’s worth of SPF and make-up. Intensely nourishing (without feeling OTT), it’s a hydrating, softening oil that’s non-comedogenic, non-irritating and non-sensitising. buy now

Tatcha The Silk Cream There’s no texture quite like silk when it comes to skincare. This non-irritating cream is pillowy soft, gliding onto the skin with a weightless, quickly-absorbing gel-cream texture. Best for combination to dry skin, it helps to moisturise and soften stressed, thirsty skin, thanks to a liquid silk protein that mimics amino acids found naturally in the skin. buy now

