Are you a milk and two sugars kind of person? Only drink Earl Grey? Perhaps mint tea is more your bag – but even if you’re not a fan of it at all, you might have noticed it’s an ingredient that’s popping up increasingly often in skincare. A natural ingredient, there’s an array of different teas that are used across cleansers, moisturisers, serums and face masks, each one with distinct benefits that span everything from being rich in antioxidants to powerful protective properties. Tea can even help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and age spots, work to soothe skin and regulate oil production.

You may also like Apple cider vinegar is the need-to-know ingredient suitable for all hair types

Here, we’ve broken down the benefits of the most common types of tea used in skincare – plus the best products to try now. The benefits of green tea in skincare One of the most commonly used skincare ingredients, green tea has impressive anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties – so if you’re somebody who suffers with acne-prone, sensitive skin, it could be one worth looking out for. However, it’s also brilliant for soothing and protecting skin, thanks to its incredible antioxidant benefits. Experts agree that green tea is best used in combination with other antioxidants – such as vitamin C or vitamin E – because they work synergistically to reduce chances of degradation and to improve overall efficacy. It’s also worth noting that green tea contains caffeine and tannins, which both work to shrink blood vessels and decrease puffiness.

The benefits of black tea in skincare The most mature type, black tea contains the highest levels of caffeine, which is why you’re most likely to find it in products targeted to the eye area. However, it’s also bursting with antioxidants that work to fend off environmental damage, including pollution and UV rays. Another thing about black tea that’s worth knowing is that when it’s fermented, it turns into kombucha. So, in addition to working to support your immune system, when kombucha is applied to the skin topically, it helps to improve the skin barrier and positively impacts hydration levels, while also working to help keep skin balanced – which, over time, can reduce the number of breakouts.

You may also like Rose-infused skincare: here’s how to reap all of its healing and hydrating benefits

The benefits of white tea in skincare While white tea might be the least well-known of the three, that doesn’t make it any less effective. Like its black and green counterparts, white tea also has proven anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and research suggests that it has a protective effect against everything from fine lines to sunburn and UV damage on skin. It also has a proven ability to prevent the breakdown of both elastin and collagen – two things that are found naturally in skin – meaning it’s able to help ensure skin doesn’t lose its firmness, and remains both strong and radiant.

Heimish Black Tea Mask Pack Heimish Black Tea Mask Pack Hydrate, cool and soothe irritated skin with this wash-off face mask. The gel-like texture is infused with black tea and it works to help soothe puffiness, plus it’s a good option for acne-prone skin, thanks to its natural antibacterial properties. Shop Heimish Black Tea Mask Pack at Sephora UK, £19 buy now

Lanegie Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer Lanegie Cream Skin A versatile product with dual benefits, this toner-cum-moisturiser plumps all skin types, while white tea leaves work to hydrate and strengthen. Good for layering in the winter for a much-needed hit of moisture. Shop Lanegie Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer at Cult Beauty, £26.50 Buy now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy