A remedy renowned for centuries for its healing powers, aloe vera is a true botanical force. Just a dab of its juice on cuts, scrapes, and irritated areas speeds up skin repair like nothing else, while calming inflammation and cleansing with its antimicrobial properties. Most popularly used to soothe sunburned skin, it’s a staple in so many households – but its uses go far beyond the summer holiday period.

When applied to acne, aloe vera reduces redness while helping shorten the lifespan of any spots, especially when used alongside oil-controlling favourites like salicylic acid, clay, zinc and tea tree. If your skin’s stressed out after using glycolic acid too frequently, or simply from too many new products all at once, aloe can calm down inflammation to bring down any texture and redness.