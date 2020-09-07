The Body Shop has brought back its vanilla pumpkin range, and it officially feels like autumn
- Hanna Ibraheem
Following customer demand, The Body Shop has brought back one of its most popular body collections.
The days are getting darker, I’ve reacquainted myself with the central heating and beauty advent calendars are already going on sale: yep, autumn is well and truly around the corner.
For me, the arrival of a new season is the perfect time to switch up some of the items in my beauty regime. As well as adjusting my skincare routine for colder temperatures and opting for more terracotta and berry-hued lip colours, I also like to rotate my fragrances in favour of warmer, cosy scents. But this doesn’t stop at my perfume collection. From shower products to body care, I’m a big fan of incorporating comforting scents into these areas of my routine.
So, you can imagine how thrilled I was when The Body Shop announced it was bringing back its popular vanilla pumpkin body range.
Returning to (physical and virtual) shelves due to customer demand, each product contains warming notes of pumpkin, hazelnut caramel, maple syrup and almond milk – basically, the same smell you’d get from your favourite Starbucks drink.
In the line-up, there’s the same three products that customers (and myself) have come to know and love; a shower gel, body butter and hand cream. Particular handy as each product is an essential to keeping your body feeling smooth and moisturised.
My personal favourite is the Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter, £16. I’ve been a big fan of The Body Shop’s body butter since I was a teenager (the mango and floral acai ones were my favourite).
The textures are rich and thick but sink into the skin without leaving behind any grease. Its intensely hydrating properties come from the addition of shea butter, made via The Body’s Shop Community Fair Trade programme in Ghana. It also contains Brazilian babassu oil and sesame seed oil from Nicaragua.
After showering, I like to scoop up a handful and rub it into my legs and arms while breathing in the scent. Considering how rich the formula is, it doesn’t take long to sink in – by the time I’ve brushed my hair, I’m ready to get dressed without even a hint of stickiness on my skin.
I’m also a big fan of the Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream, £5. Also formulated with Community Fair Trade Ghanaian shea butter and Brazilian babassu oil, it’s incredible lightweight, sinks into skin quickly and leaves them feeling protected and hydrated. Something we all need as we continue to douse our hands in alcohol-filled anti-bacterial hand gel.
If you like the scent but find it a bit too sweet for you, I recommend trying the Vanilla Pumpkin Shower Gel, £5.50. As you wash it off, you’re left with a subtle fragrance that lingers on skin for a few hours.
Now all I need is a pumpkin latte…
Images: The Body Shop