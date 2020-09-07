The days are getting darker, I’ve reacquainted myself with the central heating and beauty advent calendars are already going on sale: yep, autumn is well and truly around the corner.

For me, the arrival of a new season is the perfect time to switch up some of the items in my beauty regime. As well as adjusting my skincare routine for colder temperatures and opting for more terracotta and berry-hued lip colours, I also like to rotate my fragrances in favour of warmer, cosy scents. But this doesn’t stop at my perfume collection. From shower products to body care, I’m a big fan of incorporating comforting scents into these areas of my routine.