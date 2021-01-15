Despite launching not too long ago, The Inkey List has shot to popularity thanks to its simple and affordable skincare products. Here, we round up the ones worth buying and trying.
If there’s one thing we’ve learnt over the years, it’s that effective skincare doesn’t need to cost the earth.
One brand proving that is The Inkey List. The brand, which only launched in 2018, has quickly earned cult status within the beauty industry thanks to its single ingredient-focused product line-up and affordable price tags. In fact, when it first came to market, it was often compared to The Ordinary, which is also known for its low prices and high quality.
Trying to take accessibility and understanding skincare one step further, each of The Inkey List’s products hone in on one specific ingredient to educate its users on its effects and allow you to create a skincare routine catered to your skin type and needs. The result is clear, approachable packaging that is more concerned with informing its customers rather than just looking pretty on the shelf. It even breaks down how to pronounce each ingredient phonetically on the package (niacinamide is nahy-uh-sin-uh-mahyd, in case you were wondering).
But with an impressively large skincare range, which ones are worth trying? Here, we round up our favourite products from The Inkey List.
The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum
One of the brand’s first products to garner a buzz, this serum contains 2% hyaluronic acid with different molecular weights, which allows for deeper penetration into the skin. It’s particularly good for those with oily and acne-prone skin.
The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm
Cleansing is one of the most important steps to any skincare routine and this option from The Inkey List is a Stylist beauty team favourite. The thick, rich balm contains colloidal oatmeal and oat kernel oil so that it’s soothing on sensitive skin and helps to calm any irritation. Massage it around your face to melt away dirt, SPF and make-up. You can even leave it on your face for 10 minutes and let it work as a nourishing face mask.
The Inkey List Niacinamide
One of the biggest ingredients within the skincare industry, niacinamide is praised for its ability to treat blemishes, regulate sebum production, strengthen the skin’s barrier and leave skin plumper. This Inkey List formula contains 10% niacinamide as well as 1% hyaluronic acid for an extra dose of hydration.
The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer
Peptides are only just starting to get the recognition they deserve in skincare. If you’re looking to try it, we recommend this lightweight moisturiser. It works to increase collagen production to restore elasticity in the skin as well as promoting a healthier-looking complexion.
The Inkey List Apple Cider Vinegar Acid Peel
Created for those with blemish-prone skin types, this potent treatment contains 2% apple cider vinegar, 10% glycolic acid and a 5% multi-fruit blend. The trio work together to decongest skin and slough away excess oils and dead skin cells.
The Inkey List Squalane Face Oil
Plant-derived squalane has many benefits. From hydration and boosting collagen production to regulating sebum production and anti-inflammatory properties, it tackles a lot of skin concerns. This light, non-greasy oil sinks into skin quickly and will leave it looking more luminous.
The Inkey List Tranexamic Acid Overnight Treatment
Tranexamic acid is effective at reducing dark spots and hyperpigmentation – and this treatment gets to work while you sleep. As well as evening out skin tone, it also contains 2% vitamin C and 2% acai berry, both of which help to improve skin clarity.
The Inkey List Vitamin B, C and E Moisturizer
Another great moisturiser, this formula contains a cocktail of vitamins B, C and E, including niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5. The ingredients team up to deliver intense hydration, while also leaving skin soothed and brighter.
The Inkey List Kaolin Mask
If you’re a fan of clay masks, opt for one that contains kaolin; a non-drying ingredient that effectively draws impurities out of the skin without leaving it feeling tight and uncomfortable. Leave it on your skin for 10 minutes and rinse away for a clearer, fresher complexion.
The Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid Serum
Derived from fermented soybean, polyglutamic acid has taken the crown for hydration hitter, thanks to its ability to hold four times as much moisture as hyaluronic acid. Apply it before moisturiser for softer, supple skin.
The Inkey List Rosehip Oil
Rosehip oil is a powerful antioxidant that is rich in essential fatty acids. It works to repair and nourish skin and helps to calm inflammatory skin issues, such as eczema.
The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser
This BHA exfoliating cleanser sweeps away dirt and impurities without irritating or drying out skin. Added allantoin also helps to protect skin against damaging environmental aggressors.
The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream
This caffeine eye cream has received rave reviews, thanks to its ability to pep up tired-looking eyes and make them feel more hydrated.
Main image: The Inkey List