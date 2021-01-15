Best products to buy from The Inkey List: 13 products worth trying

Despite launching not too long ago, The Inkey List has shot to popularity thanks to its simple and affordable skincare products. Here, we round up the ones worth buying and trying.

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt over the years, it’s that effective skincare doesn’t need to cost the earth.

One brand proving that is The Inkey List. The brand, which only launched in 2018, has quickly earned cult status within the beauty industry thanks to its single ingredient-focused product line-up and affordable price tags. In fact, when it first came to market, it was often compared to The Ordinary, which is also known for its low prices and high quality.

Trying to take accessibility and understanding skincare one step further, each of The Inkey List’s products hone in on one specific ingredient to educate its users on its effects and allow you to create a skincare routine catered to your skin type and needs. The result is clear, approachable packaging that is more concerned with informing its customers rather than just looking pretty on the shelf. It even breaks down how to pronounce each ingredient phonetically on the package (niacinamide is nahy-uh-sin-uh-mahyd, in case you were wondering).

But with an impressively large skincare range, which ones are worth trying? Here, we round up our favourite products from The Inkey List.

  The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum

    The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum
    Best products to buy from The Inkey List: Hyaluronic Acid Serum

    One of the brand’s first products to garner a buzz, this serum contains 2% hyaluronic acid with different molecular weights, which allows for deeper penetration into the skin. It’s particularly good for those with oily and acne-prone skin.

  The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm

    The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm
    Best products to buy from The Inkey List: Oat Cleansing Balm

    Cleansing is one of the most important steps to any skincare routine and this option from The Inkey List is a Stylist beauty team favourite. The thick, rich balm contains colloidal oatmeal and oat kernel oil so that it’s soothing on sensitive skin and helps to calm any irritation. Massage it around your face to melt away dirt, SPF and make-up. You can even leave it on your face for 10 minutes and let it work as a nourishing face mask.

