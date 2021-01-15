If there’s one thing we’ve learnt over the years, it’s that effective skincare doesn’t need to cost the earth.

One brand proving that is The Inkey List. The brand, which only launched in 2018, has quickly earned cult status within the beauty industry thanks to its single ingredient-focused product line-up and affordable price tags. In fact, when it first came to market, it was often compared to The Ordinary, which is also known for its low prices and high quality.