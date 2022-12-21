The Ordinary and The Inkey List are significantly raising the price of some bestsellers in January
Find out which products will be impacted in The Ordinary and The Inkey List price changes.
After the rush of Christmas and New Year, January often comes around with a hard bump back to reality. No more tinsel, five weeks (!) until payday and a forecast of dark evenings and minimal celebration. Suffice it to say, I’m not January’s biggest fan.
For The Ordinary and The Inkey List it seems January might not be their month either. From the new year, both budget-friendly brands will be raising the prices of certain bestselling products in response to the economic climate, inflation, the cost of raw materials and difficulties with pricing inconsistencies.
Both brands have said that, from January, customers can expect to see changes in the way items are priced. In real terms, this increase looks like spending between £1 and £3.50 more on your favourite The Inkey List products (although the Caffeine Eye Cream, Super Solutions range and Omega Water Cream will remain the same price) and 75p to 91p more on The Ordinary, something the brand addressed in an Instagram post.
“Like most businesses, we are facing ongoing rising costs. We have absorbed some of this internally, by changing how we operate. We’ve said goodbye to brands like Hylamide, started to close down low-volume categories like Colours, and we will continue to work towards making our supply chain as efficient as possible,” The Ordinary wrote in a statement posted on Instagram with the title ‘An update on our pricing.’
“On January 1, you will notice a price adjustment across our products. Though we have kept the changes as reasonable as possible, we wanted to let you know ahead of time, giving you the opportunity to purchase products at their current price in the coming weeks. We remain committed to sensible pricing and the average change is $1.12 USD.”
At the time of writing, $1.12 USD is the equivalent of 91p, meaning The Ordinary products are set to be marked up by the best part of a pound. One product, a bestseller, will actually go down in price, thanks to internal changes making The Ordinary’s supply chain more cost-effective. That product, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, will change by about 41p, the equivalent of 50 cents.
If you’re concerned about the prices, both brands will remain at their original prices until 1 January, so stock up now.
Main image: The Ordinary