After the rush of Christmas and New Year, January often comes around with a hard bump back to reality. No more tinsel, five weeks (!) until payday and a forecast of dark evenings and minimal celebration. Suffice it to say, I’m not January’s biggest fan.

For The Ordinary and The Inkey List it seems January might not be their month either. From the new year, both budget-friendly brands will be raising the prices of certain bestselling products in response to the economic climate, inflation, the cost of raw materials and difficulties with pricing inconsistencies.

Both brands have said that, from January, customers can expect to see changes in the way items are priced. In real terms, this increase looks like spending between £1 and £3.50 more on your favourite The Inkey List products (although the Caffeine Eye Cream, Super Solutions range and Omega Water Cream will remain the same price) and 75p to 91p more on The Ordinary, something the brand addressed in an Instagram post.