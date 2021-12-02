All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
No need to abandon lip colour this winter – just make the switch to a hydrating balm, instead.
Just because the weather has turned (and boy, has it turned), doesn’t mean we should sacrifice the beauty habits that make us feel great. Yes, lipstick might be out of the window due to dry, sore lips, but a lip balm with a hint of colour certainly isn’t. A hydrating, moisturising option, tinted lip balms nourish lips while delivering a wash of colour and, occasionally, a sheen or shine. Here are the nine we love for your winter lips.
Kiehl's Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF30
Available in three shades – vibrant rose, nude and berry – Kiehl’s tinted lip balm packs hydration in by the shedload with.
Coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, beeswax and lemon butter work together to nourish and protect dry, chapped lips.
Shop Kiehl’s Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF30 at Lookfantastic, £15.80
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm
A combination of shea butter and botanical waxes, Burt’s Bees’ tinted lip balm comes in four shades of berry, plum and pink colours.
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm
The brainchild of Jessica Alba, Honest Beauty champions beauty products with skincare benefits. This lip gem infuses moisturising avocado oil, antioxidant-rich acai and pomegranate extract to lock in moisture.
By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Balm
Hydrating and plumping, By Terry’s shiny tinted lip balm is vegan, super nourishing and available in six sophisticated shades.
Tower 28 Beauty Beach Please Luminous Tinted Balm
A good choice if you have sensitive skin, Tower 28s tinted balm can be used on the cheeks, eyelids and lips, blending seamlessly into a sheer wash of colour.
Shop Tower 28 Beauty Beach Please Luminous Tinted Balm at Cult Beauty, £18
Ultra Violette Sheen Screen Hydrating Lip Balm SPF50
Most well known for creating excellent SPFs that don’t pill or ball, Ultra Violette also produce a tinted lip balm with added sun protection and hydrating lanolin, shea butter and cacao seed butter.
Shop Ultra Violette Sheen Screen Hydrating Lip Balm SPF50 at Cult Beauty, £15
Lanolips Tinted Balm SPF30
A glossy tinted balm, Lanolips founder Kirsten Carriol created key ingredient, ultra medical grade lanolin, to restore proper moisture levels in the skin. Choose from three bright, nude and muted pink shades.
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss
An ideal choice for when you want to feel glamorous without sacrificing hydration or moisture, Charlotte Tilbury’s dual lip balm, lipstick combination has a high-shine, hydrating finish.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss at Cult Beauty, £25
Nars Afterglow Lip Balm
Non-sticky with a glorious sheen of colour, Nars enriched this lip balm with its signature hydrating complex to moisturise and comfort dry lips.
Main image: Stylist