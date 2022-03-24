If you’ve taken the Tube in the last month, you’ll probably recognise the Topicals branding. Plastered across London stations, posters advertising the skincare brand are intensely reminiscent of the 2000s, with contrasting colour pairings and Microsoft Word Art-esque type. Founded in the US by Claudia Teng and Olamide Olowe, Topicals works to treat the skin before, during and after flare-ups.

A capsule collection of five skincare products (so far), Topicals has attracted a cult following with users swearing by them to reduce hyperpigmentation, treat painful eczema flare-ups, fade scarring caused by acne and other chronic conditions, and remedy the appearance and reoccurrence of ingrown hairs.

“I’ve been using Faded for about three weeks now and I already see a noticeable difference in the appearance of dark spots I’ve had for months. To my surprise, the texture of my skin has also improved so much,” reads one review of the beloved Faded Brightening & Clearing Serum.