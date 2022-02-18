“Trinny London’s new skincare range is just as sensible and brilliant as I’d hoped”

A few years ago, I came across a glorious paparazzi photograph of Trinny Woodall enjoying what looked to be pasta outside of a restaurant. The image made me feel like I should go out and grab life by the parpadelle and not give a fusilli about who was watching – it’s been my iPad background ever since. Woodall, a long-time wellspring of amusement and inspiration, is so much more than her larger-than-life personality though.

On social media, she’s a sensible, accessible, no-BS source of information about fashion, make-up, skincare and self-confidence. Her incredibly popular beauty brand, Trinny London, spans the gamut of products from foundations to tinted serums, concealer, stackable eye shadows, creamy bronzers, lip and cheek colours, blurring balms and contour shades. She’s open about her attempts to quit smoking and get back into exercise. In an age of filters, Woodall epitomises transparency.