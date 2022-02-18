“Trinny London’s new skincare range is just as sensible and brilliant as I’d hoped”
Efficacious and straightforward, Trinny Woodall created the luxe-feeling products to tackle specific skin concerns, no jargon or fluff necessary.
A few years ago, I came across a glorious paparazzi photograph of Trinny Woodall enjoying what looked to be pasta outside of a restaurant. The image made me feel like I should go out and grab life by the parpadelle and not give a fusilli about who was watching – it’s been my iPad background ever since. Woodall, a long-time wellspring of amusement and inspiration, is so much more than her larger-than-life personality though.
On social media, she’s a sensible, accessible, no-BS source of information about fashion, make-up, skincare and self-confidence. Her incredibly popular beauty brand, Trinny London, spans the gamut of products from foundations to tinted serums, concealer, stackable eye shadows, creamy bronzers, lip and cheek colours, blurring balms and contour shades. She’s open about her attempts to quit smoking and get back into exercise. In an age of filters, Woodall epitomises transparency.
And this week, Trinny London launched skincare. The brand’s first foray into skincare, Trinny London launched two refillable cleansers earlier this week, each designed to suit specific skin concerns. The first, Be Your Best Enzyme Balm Cleanser is rich and oil-based, recommended for normal to dry skin types. For normal to oily skin types, there’s the Better Off AHA/PHA Gel Cleanser to gently exfoliate and slough away dead skin.
Currently faced with dehydrated, papery, congested winter skin, I gravitated immediately towards the nourishing Be Your Best Enzyme Cleanser. It ticked the boxes of hydration and brightening (through mild exfoliation) – plus, it was reported to be exceptionally good at removing eye make-up, a personal vendetta.
Enriched with replenishing almond, jojoba, borage and linseed oils, one pump of the oil-to-balm cleanser warmed into a milky movable formula that melted away the make-up on my cheeks, lips, forehead and neck. I worked a second pump into my eyelashes to try and remove the two coats of Jones Road mascara I had been wearing for over eight hours and I was happy to find that gentle circular massage movements mixed with a splash of warm water broke it down well. My trusty micellar water removed the remaining dregs.
Afterwards, my skin felt clean and clear (something that can be difficult with oil and jelly cleansers), as well as plump, soft and supple. I applied the exfoliating Farmacy Deep Sweep BHA toner and sandwiched it all in with two oil-based moisturisers – the Ren Evercalm Balm and Jones Road Hippie Stick. In the morning, my skin was clear and calm, two things I prioritise with dry and sensitive skin.
As a first step, it makes me incredibly excited about what’s coming out of Trinny London skincare HQ next.
Main image: Courtesy of brand