What is a triple cleanse?

A triple cleanse refers to using three cleansers or performing three cleansing cycles (apply cleanser, massage, rinse). It can be done using liquid, foam, balm, oil or waterless cleansers – basically, any cleanser. The main thrust is that they are used three times.

Some believe micellar water should be excluded from the cleansing process (you can use it but it shouldn’t count as a cleansing “step”) but others find it necessary to remove remnants of stubborn make-up and dirt. In my opinion, it’s the dealer’s choice.