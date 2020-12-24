Pretty Damn Good: the innovative serum this beauty influencer uses daily for healthier skin
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
Just scroll through Elle McNamara’s (also known as Bambi Does Beauty) Instagram feed and you’ll see that her content isn’t like that of other beauty influencers. Striking the perfect balance between beautifully shot and real life, McNamara’s social media platform serves as her blog.
Cutting through the filtered lives we’re used to seeing on Instagram, McNamara’s content breathes a refreshing approach to beauty onto the platform. On it, you’ll find skincare advice (take a look at her informative Instagram Stories, she covers everything from sensitised skin to her own routine), make-up reviews, life advice and the most incredible eyebrows. All through pink-coloured glasses.
Alongside her ASMR-esque videos and clever, creative imagery, we’re big fans of McNamara’s empties series, in which she runs through products that she has finished right to the very last drop. But what does a beauty influencer who tests numerous products (and impressively, manages to finish many of them) find themselves constantly going back to? Here, McNamara tells us about the one beauty product she uses daily.
“Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, £180, landed on my doorstep just after it launched early this year. The PR agency got in touch to see if I’d like to try it. I’d seen the success of VB’s make-up launch prior to it and I was intrigued to see how she’d create a skincare line.
“I actually remember the moment I opened and tested it (which doesn’t often happen) and it truly was love at first sight. I’ve used it ever since – which again, doesn’t often happen! I think the fact that the serum was formulated with Augustinus Bader gave me the nudge I needed to put it to the top of my ‘to test’ pile.
“Obviously Beckham’s name behind anything helps, alongside Bader – but honestly if it was useless none of that would have mattered. It was on first application (literally to the back of my hand) when I actually remember thinking in my head: ‘OK, this is serious skincare’.
“I’m a sucker for a serum, I love one that absorbs quickly, but leaves a dewy sheen. My skin is always on the dehydrated/drier side and gets very easily sensitised, so the fact this is fragrance free and formulated with the skin’s moisture barrier in mind really appeals to me.
“I love the way it feels on my skin, and the finish it gives (if you don’t already know, I’m a big fan of a radiant complexion!). It may sound a bit farfetched but it’s one of those serums that gives me peace of mind, like I’m doing a good thing for my skin long term. It’s an outrageously spendy product, I’ll admit, but also one that’s formulated to unbelievably high standards, with ingredients such as niacinamide, vitamin E and Augustinus Bader’s cult patented technology, all of which work to strengthen the skin barrier and protect it.
“While Victoria would probably have us use a few drops, I must admit I bypass my “less is more” mantra with the application because I adore it that much. Morning and night, it’s one of those effortlessly easy skincare products that can be paired with absolutely any other – it’s a comforting veil of golden deliciousness.
“The moment I apply a serum my skin looks instantly better, and as much as we all want long term investment there’s nothing quite like the instant gratification of a radiant complexion to keep you using a product. My top tip? Keep it in mind for when your skin is sensitised as it’s a skin saviour when it comes to recovering a damaged skin barrier.
“True to fashion, the packaging is a work of art in itself. A honey-hued formula in a delicate glass bottle, with the most intricate of dispensers that floats out teeny weeny droplets – so no chucking it into your palms in a hurry or accidentally knocking half the bottle onto your shelf!”
Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum
Main image: Elle McNamara/courtesy of brand