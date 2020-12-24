Pretty Damn Good: the innovative serum this beauty influencer uses daily for healthier skin

“Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, £180, landed on my doorstep just after it launched early this year. The PR agency got in touch to see if I’d like to try it. I’d seen the success of VB’s make-up launch prior to it and I was intrigued to see how she’d create a skincare line.

“I actually remember the moment I opened and tested it (which doesn’t often happen) and it truly was love at first sight. I’ve used it ever since – which again, doesn’t often happen! I think the fact that the serum was formulated with Augustinus Bader gave me the nudge I needed to put it to the top of my ‘to test’ pile.

“Obviously Beckham’s name behind anything helps, alongside Bader – but honestly if it was useless none of that would have mattered. It was on first application (literally to the back of my hand) when I actually remember thinking in my head: ‘OK, this is serious skincare’.

“I’m a sucker for a serum, I love one that absorbs quickly, but leaves a dewy sheen. My skin is always on the dehydrated/drier side and gets very easily sensitised, so the fact this is fragrance free and formulated with the skin’s moisture barrier in mind really appeals to me.