Between biting cold winds and intense central heating, it’s completely normal if your skin is a little drier than usual over the winter period. At this time of year, you may find yourself reaching for products that can help to give your skin nourishment and take away that horrible tight, stripped feeling. To ensure you’re reaching for the right kind of products, it’s helpful to know about ingredients that provide a hit of moisture. You’ll no doubt have heard of hydrating hyaluronic acid and may know about skin-boosting ceramides, but might not have come across vitamin B5 (also known as pantothenic acid) before. Here, Lenka Anthony, clinical aesthetician at Tempus Belgravia, runs through everything you need to know about the beneficial ingredient.

What is vitamin B5? “Vitamin B5 is also called pantothenic acid and once consumed, its main function is to convert carbohydrates into glucose for energy. Nevertheless, it is also used in supplements and within skincare (applied topically) to promote healthy-looking skin.” What are the skin benefits of vitamim B5? “Vitamin B5 has many beneficial properties from a skincare point of view. Firstly, it stabilises the skin’s barrier which means that your skin retains more water, moisturising it and helping it to maintain its softness and elasticity. As a result, it becomes plumper and may even reduce fine lines as it smoothes the skin’s surface. Vitamin B5 has also been recognised to help with more chronic conditions such as cystic acne, eczema and rosacea as it enhances the healing process of the skin and reduces blemishes.”

Which skin types are best suited to vitamin B5? Vitamin B5 can be used by people with all skin types although as it’s a humectant (it attracts and binds water) and an emollient (it seals the cracks in the skin) and promotes blemish reduction, I would particularly recommend it for people with dry or flaky skin and for those with more severe conditions such as acne. Which skin types should avoid vitamin B5? Vitamin B5 is used in many skincare products because of its excellent moisturising abilities and has generally been recognised as safe and effective for use by people with all skin types. Where should vitamin B5 sit in your skincare routine, if you use it? It really does depend on which product you have bought that contains the vitamin. If your moisturiser contains Vitamin B5, the best course of action would be to clean your face thoroughly, tone your skin and then apply it. As it’s fairly innocuous it can be used in conjunction with other products and as it is unlikely to cause irritation, using the product multiple times shouldn’t pose any problems.

