Is your jaw clenched? Is your tongue touching the roof of your mouth? Are your shoulders hunched up to your ears? You may not have noticed before, but there are specific points across our body that hold a lot of tension, particularly in the face. One area we don’t often check in with is our eyebrows. Furrowed brows are quite common and can be a result of some sort of stress.

While we love the benefits of a facial massage, there’s one technique that isn’t spoken about enough but can do a world of difference. Enter: eyebrow pinching.