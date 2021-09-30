Meditation, gratitude journaling and affirmation: what have they got to do with skincare?

Well, in our current era, in which notions of self-care and wellness reign supreme, it hasn’t taken long for some of us to start swapping out tangible products for rituals of self-care. In fact, mindfulness practices are becoming an increasingly popular skincare step among many skincare obsessives. Emily Weiss, founder of Glossier; influencer Christina Grasso, aka @thepouf; and Allison McNamara, founder of MARA Beauty, all attribute gratitude journaling and meditation to their ever-glowing skin. Could there be something in it?

Psychodermatologists certainly think so.

Though you may have not heard of psychodermatology, this branch of dermatology is quickly establishing itself in the world of skincare. As the name would suggest, its focus is on the innate connection between the mind and skin, adopting a multi-disciplinary approach to treating the skin – often a combination of psychological therapies, meditation, gratitude practice, deep breathwork and affirmations – to tackle skin issues beyond the surface level.