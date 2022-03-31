You’ve probably heard the word “retinol” at some point. Whether it’s part of a regimen you’ve spotted on TikTok or recommended by your friend who knows all about skincare, retinol is one of the most effective ingredients to think about introducing into your own routine.

What is retinol?

A derivative of vitamin A, retinol (which is part of the wider retinoid family) tackles a myriad of common skin concerns, as well as creating long-lasting benefits that stretch far beyond each use.

In fact, retinol is one of a handful of skincare ingredients that has a marked impact on the health and appearance of our skin – the others being vitamin C and wearing SPF regularly.