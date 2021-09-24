But what exactly is TEWL? “We all have a skin barrier which requires a careful balance to maintain healthy skin. Part of this balance is maintaining water within the skin,” says Dr Emma Craythorne, SkinCeuticals’ consultant dermatologist. ”If your barrier is compromised in some way you will start to lose this water – this is transepidermal water loss.”

And while people who have conditions like eczema and psoriasis will experience dryness and irritation associated with TEWL, it’s something that anybody can experience.

“In healthy skin, TEWL is always proportional to skin hydration. The problems start when the ratio of TEWL is inverted, skin hydration is decreased and TEWL increased,” explains Dr Tiina Meder, GetHarley dermatologist and founder of Meder Beauty. “Extremely cold or extremely hot air will increase TEWL, as will smoking, air pollution or ultraviolet radiation. Another important trigger is stress; the key stress hormone, cortisol, influences the skin lipids production, hyaluronic acid balance and many other processes which lead to skin barrier damage and therefore increases TEWL.”