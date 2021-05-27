Pretty Damn Good: the multi-purpose face oil this make-up artist uses for nourished, glowing skin
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routines.
If you’re anything like us, you may find it hard to switch up your make-up. Despite purchasing that vibrant eyeshadow palette that’s all over TikTok or trying a completely new blush shade, you’re not entirely sure what to do with them and find yourself quickly reverting back to old, safe habits.
That’s where professional make-up artist Debbie Finnegan comes in.
Just scroll through Finnegan’s Instagram page and you’ll find instant inspiration – from a glossy black smoky eye that was inspired by a pair of shiny brogues (yes, it’s as chic as you’re imagining) to how to make teal eyeshadow wearable.
After years as a senior artist at Mac Cosmetics, where she worked on the make-up looks at countless fashion shows and campaigns, Finnegan made the move to go freelance and now creates stunning looks for editorial and brand shoots. She also educates up-and-coming make-up artists, as well as creating social media content, in which she shares useful beauty advice.
But as a make-up artist that’s on the go, what’s the one item Finnegan uses in her own routine and on clients? Here, she tells us.
“I can’t go without Willowberry’s Nutrient Boost Face Oil, £26.99. I discovered it when Jenni Retourné, founder of Willowberry, reached out to me in 2018 and we chatted about her range on Instagram. Once I tried it, I became hooked and the face oil is still a bathroom and make-up kit essential almost three years later.
“It contains a nourishing and luxurious blend of chia seed, vitamin E and rosehip oils that plump and feed the skin, leaving a radiant finish. It also helped to calm my lockdown ‘maskne’ and works beautifully under make-up.
“I use it as an extra layer of hydration, protection and anti-aging during my skincare routine. It’s super important to prep the skin well before applying make-up. If this isn’t done correctly, anything you put on top will be compromised. I like to apply a couple of drops onto my skin before moisturiser.
“I also use it as part of my make-up regime. It works beautifully to sheer out a cream product – mix it into your highlighter or blush to get a more real skin-like texture. Or even your foundation for a magical glow. The pipette dispenser means you have full control over how much you use.
“This face oil also has a comforting scent that’s super relaxing, it’s like having a home spa/facial. I like to warm up a few drops between my hands, gently hold my hands in front of my face and slowly inhale and exhale. I thoroughly recommend using it for a quick facial massage to help to de-puff and encourage circulation. I love using it alongside my Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar, £185 – it’s a game changing combo when working with early morning clients.”
