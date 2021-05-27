Pretty Damn Good: the multi-purpose face oil this make-up artist uses for nourished, glowing skin

If you’re anything like us, you may find it hard to switch up your make-up. Despite purchasing that vibrant eyeshadow palette that’s all over TikTok or trying a completely new blush shade, you’re not entirely sure what to do with them and find yourself quickly reverting back to old, safe habits.

That’s where professional make-up artist Debbie Finnegan comes in.

Just scroll through Finnegan’s Instagram page and you’ll find instant inspiration – from a glossy black smoky eye that was inspired by a pair of shiny brogues (yes, it’s as chic as you’re imagining) to how to make teal eyeshadow wearable.