Winter rolls around and our skin becomes tighter, dryer and altogether more lacklustre. It happens every year and we are somehow always taken by surprise. That doesn’t mean you should abandon your exfoliation routine, perhaps it just needs a tweak.

When the seasons change, the rate at which we lose moisture from the skin (transepidermal water loss, for those in the know) increases due to environmental factors such as central heating, wind and weather changes. However, dead skin cells and congestion will still occur – albeit along with dryer patches of skin, too.

I use a powerful exfoliating mask once a week (Oskia Renaissance Mask) or when I feel my skin needs a little extra oomph, and Murad’s AHA/BHA cleanser intermittently throughout the week. Even though my skin is already on the dry side, loosening the dead skin allows the products I use after to penetrate more evenly and effectively, not blocked by layers of environmental debris (pollution and dirt), old products or SPF.