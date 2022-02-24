Are 90s skinny brows actually making a comeback?

If you were a teenager of the 90s or 00s era, you’re probably not going to like what we’re about to say. The skinny eyebrow trend is back and it’s looking like it’s here to stay. While it might’ve been the most divisive beauty trend ever – causing most millennials a lifetime of brow issues – like many a Y2K beauty trend, skinny eyebrows are officially back.

For the last decade, bushy brows have reigned supreme – thanks to the likes of Cara Delevingne and Jess Hunt putting bold brows firmly on the map. But now, thanks to a resurgence of noughties nostalgia blowing up online, Euphoria-esque beauty looks and Lily James’ beauty transformation in Disney+’s Pam & Tommy, skinny eyebrows are having a moment once more.