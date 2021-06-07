After spending most of the past 18 months experimenting with various at-home nail art designs and bright statement colours, it’s totally understandable that we’re wanting to take things back to basics with our manicures. While bright rainbow looks, retro designs and gradient nails gave us our nail art fix while salons were closed, it’s expertly executed, simple designs that are reigning supreme on Instagram right now.

Having a real moment is the skinny French manicure. Made famous by celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmoreland (she’s Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s go-to), the skinny (or micro) French manicure, features a natural-looking base, with a neat, super-fine tip – and we can’t get enough of it.