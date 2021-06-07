The skinny French manicure is set to be the understated nail trend of the summer
- Posted by
- Shannon Lawlor
- Published
Like to keep things simple when it comes to your nails? The skinny French manicure could be just the ticket. Here’s all of the inspiration you need.
After spending most of the past 18 months experimenting with various at-home nail art designs and bright statement colours, it’s totally understandable that we’re wanting to take things back to basics with our manicures. While bright rainbow looks, retro designs and gradient nails gave us our nail art fix while salons were closed, it’s expertly executed, simple designs that are reigning supreme on Instagram right now.
Having a real moment is the skinny French manicure. Made famous by celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmoreland (she’s Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s go-to), the skinny (or micro) French manicure, features a natural-looking base, with a neat, super-fine tip – and we can’t get enough of it.
However, just because it’s pared-back and simple doesn’t mean it’s an easy look to achieve. In fact, the sleek finish and fine detail means there is little room for mistakes. In a bid to get to the bottom of what makes the perfect skinny French mani, we reached out to Westmoreland herself.
“The skinny French is just a modern take on the traditional French style. The main difference, of course, is just the thickness of the tip,” says Westmoreland. Its popularity is not only down to its almost impossibly chic aesthetic, but the fact any grow-out is well disguised too. “My clients wear a skinny French week after week because it’s so complementary to the natural nail,” she adds.
The secret to a flawless skinny French? It’s all in the base and the brush. “First of all, the brush you use to paint the tip needs to be very thin. Secondly, you need to spend some time choosing the correct base for your skin tone. Have a play with different shades. Look for sheer browns, pinks and nudes and see which one you like best,” advises Westmoreland.
Her go-to? “I absolutely adore the Dior manicure range. They have three base coats: Dior Base Coat Abricot, Diorlisse Abricot 500 and Diorlisse Abricot 800. I love layering and mixing between them to achieve the perfect base colour.”
The best part is, you can jazz up your manicure with a plethora of different coloured tips and the results all look equally as chic.
If the skinny French sounds like something you could get on board with, we’ve rounded up some of the best inspiration out there.
Skinny French manicure inspiration
Classic skinny French
Midnight skinny French
Square skinny French
Gold skinny French
Reverse skinny French
Rainbow skinny French
Silver skinny French
Main image: Harriet Westmoreland