How is sleep deprivation affecting our health? Stylist investigates

“Exposure to it impacts both how long we sleep for and also our readiness for sleep.” But it’s also the content of our phones. “Emails and social media can make you stressed, meaning you produce cortisol that increases your heart rate and blood pressure and suppresses melatonin, making it very hard to sleep,” says Dr Sophie Bostock, a sleep evangelist (she works with health experts and trials sleep-improvement programmes) at Big Health, the company behind digital sleep programme Sleepio.

11.40pm: “Baby wakes up. Feel like I’ve been punched in the face, get the lyrics to N*E*R*D’s new song in my head and play them on repeat.” “This earworm behaviour is remarkably common in troubled sleepers,” explains Professor Gaby Badre, neuroscientist and sleep specialist at This Works. “It’s an OCD-like phenomenon where you focus on something and become more aroused and less sleepy, and is a common sign of insomnia.”

3am: “Baby wakes up again. I think it might be broken and consider selling on eBay.”

3.15am: “Mind is dragging me from sleep as I start to mentally write this feature and grow anxious about my deadline. Feel pressure that I still haven’t launched my multi-billion-pound company. Or written my Oscar-winning screenplay. My thoughts are always totally irrational at this time.”

"The same pathways that control your emotions are very much affected by our sleep," says Dr Bostock.

“We have seen that amygdala [responsible for the ‘flight or fight’ response] is aroused when you are short of sleep, so you become more emotional and impulsive. And your pre-frontal cortex [responsible for rational thoughts and planning] receives less glucose when you’re over-tired. In other words your ability to self-regulate goes out the window.”

Hence the 3am freakout.

5.30am: “Husband gets up for work and wakes me up. My reaction is unprintable. Seems pointless going back to sleep now, so I start scrolling Net-a-Porter for something to wear to a talk I’m hosting next week. My eyes burn, my head is pounding and I feel sick. My Fitbit Alta (from £99, fitbit.com) shows I had four hours and 22 minutes of very interrupted sleep and my heart rate – which it also tracks – indicates I never entered deep sleep.”

6am: “I used to spend money on handbags, now I spend it on coffee beans. I make myself a two-shot flat white followed by a Diet Coke. This will be followed by at least three more Diet Cokes and another coffee.”

“People reach for caffeine because they know it keeps us awake,” says Walker. “Caffeine’s a psychoactive stimulant, the only one we readily give our children, and it’s the second most-traded commodity on the planet, which should tell you all you need to know about sleep deprivation. The danger is that even if drinking caffeine doesn’t stop you going to sleep, when it’s in the brain at night you don’t fall into as deep a sleep, meaning you don’t wake up feeling refreshed. Caffeine has an average half-life of 5-7 hours, meaning if you drink a coffee with dinner at 7.30pm, 50% of that may still be active and circulating through your brain tissue at 1.30am. Simply do not drink caffeine after midday.” Instead of a latte, drink lots of fluids – even mild dehydration can lead to fatigue – or opt for green tea, which has around a third of the caffeine of an Americano but is shown to keep energy levels up for 3-6 hours. Tea also contains the amino acid theanine, which may improve attention and alertness.