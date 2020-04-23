Staying up late? This is what lack of sleep is doing to your skin

When we all started working from home, some of us may have thought the quality of our sleep would improve. But if you’re anything like me, it’s been the complete opposite. A general feeling of laziness combined with a lack of commute to wake up for means I’m going to sleep later. Add to that, the fact that I’m having weird dreams and waking up at multiple points through the night and actually getting less rest than I did pre-lockdown. While it’s leaving me bleary-eyed at my laptop each morning, it’s also having a big impact on my skin.

“Sleep is very important for the skin,” says Dr Marko Lens, creator and founder of Zelens. “During sleep, we produce melatonin which is very important for the circadian rhythm of the skin – protection during the day and repairing during the night.”