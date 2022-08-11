Heatwave hair. It’s a topic that’s been on our minds lately. How do we balance creating a look with minimal effort that also keeps hair out of our face when we’re out and about and working? If you’re familiar with the Instagrams of Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and beauty influencer Jess Hunt, you’ll know the answer lies in one very chic look: slicked back hair.

We’re talking sleek, shiny hair with minimum volume that stays at bay in humidity and heat. And, let’s be honest, this is as easy as it gets. Whether it’s applying a cream to damp hair and giving it a simple blow dry, oiling your hair or using a gel or pomade at the final stage after washing to create a style that tucks into a bun or just tucked behind ears, this is the exact look you’ll want to craft. As for the products you’ll need to create the look? We’ve rounded up 11 of the best products to help tame flyaways and stick down hair when it’s heating up.