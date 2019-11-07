Smoky eye 101: the best tutorials, tips and products
Chloe Burcham
Published
There’s nothing more timeless than a classic smoky eye. Here, we run through everything you need to know to become a smoky eye pro, at home.
If you’ve ever googled how to do a smoky eye, you’re not alone. Smoky eye make-up is nothing new – and yet it continues to be one of the most in-demand make-up looks around.
But with millions of smoky eye make-up tutorials online, it can be overwhelming when trying to re-create one at home.
That’s where we come in. Consider this your smoky eye make-up crib-sheet. We’ve rounded up the best smoky eye make-up palettes, the best celebrity make-up pictures to copy and a seriously simple three-step smoky eye tutorial to follow.
So clean off those make-up brushes and get practicing your technique, because smoky eye make-up just got a whole lot easier to do.
How to do a smoky eye for beginners:
Want an easy smoky eye step-by-step to follow? We asked celebrity make-up artist Hannah Martin for her ultimate eyeshadow tips:
Step one: Blend a mid-to-deep toned eyeshadow all over the lower lid and up into the crease.
The higher you take the shadow the more impact it will have, but always leave a little bit of space below the brows.
I like to take the same shadow along the bottom lash line too. Keep the line thick and smudgy – the key to a smoky eye is no hard edges.
Step two: Next, line your eyes with an eyeliner or eyeshadow that’s darker than the eyeshadow colour used on the lid. You can’t go wrong with black, but dark browns and greys work too.
Line all along your lash line and smudge the eyeliner or shadow out, so that you buff away any harsh edges.
For maximum impact take your eyeliner along the top and bottom waterline. This will make for a more feline-looking smoky eye.
Step three: Apply three-to-five coats of a volumising mascara. I’m obsessed with the Hourglass Caution Mascara, £25 as it helps create really thick, dense lashes with little effort.
The best smoky eye make-up palettes
Now that you’ve got your basic technique down, it’s time to experiment with colour. From golden bronze to warm, rich red – here are the smoky eye make-up palettes we love.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette
Packed full of warm, buttery mattes and sparkling shimmers – this palette is perfect for a glamorous evening look.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette, £46
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Pillow Talk Palette
Charlotte Tilbury’s famous quad palettes are perfect for creating an easy smoky eye look. Pillow Talk is a favourite on the Stylist beauty team’s desk.
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Pillow Talk Palette, £40
MAC Burgundy Eye Shadow Palette
For a modern take on your classic smoky eye, this burgundy-toned eyeshadow palette looks gorgeous.
MAC Burgundy Eye Shadow Palette, £26
NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Eye Shadow Palette in Warm Neutrals
If you want to try out your smoky eye technique without spending a fortune, this everyday bronze palette is a sure-fire winner.
NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Eye Shadow Palette in Warm Neutrals, £16
NARS Studio 54 Hyped Eyeshadow Palette
This limited-edition eyeshadow palette is full of 12 highly pigmented matte, shimmer and satin shadows.
NARS Studio 54 Hyped Eyeshadow Palette, £56
Morphe 25A Copper Spice Eyeshadow Palette
25 shades of rich coppers, deep bronzes and golden caramels make this pro-palette a major smoky eye winner.
Morphe 25A Copper Spice Eyeshadow Palette, £19
Laura Mercier Editorial Eye Palette Intense Clays
For a classic smoky eye, this charcoal blue palette is perfect.
Laura Mercier Editorial Eye Palette Intense Clays, £38
Pixi X Heart Defensor Eye Palette
Keep things modern by switching out your standard bronze, black and grey shades with pops of orange, pink and purple.
Pixi X Heart Defensor Eye Palette, £18
Estee Lauder Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Eyeshadow in Fierce Safari
Green eyeshadow looks gorgeous on brown eyes. Update your smoky eye with this quad of rich emerald-green shades instead.
Estee Lauder Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Eyeshadow in Fierce Safari, £43
Celebrity inspiration: the best smoky eye make-up
Whether your eyes are hooded, almond, blue or green – we’ve rounded up some of our favourite celebrity smoky eye make-up looks, so you can use them as inspiration, next time you try one out irl.
Jennifer Lawrence
If you’ve got hooded eyelids, blend your eyeshadow up beyond your eye crease, so that it’s still visible when your eyes are open.
Winnie Harlow
Accentuate almond-shaped eyes like Winnie Harlow’s by adding false lashes and lots of sparkle.
Mila Kunis
For a super easy smoky eye, copy Mila Kunis. Wash a soft shadow all over the lid and use a black eyeliner to create a smoky look.
Naomi Scott
Proving purple eyeshadow is definitely a thing, Naomi Scott’s smoky eye is dreamy.
Zendaya
For the ultimate cat-eye smoky eye, follow Zendaya’s lead. Blend your eyeshadow towards the outer corners for a feline look.
Kerry Washington
For a dramatic look, line the inside of your water line with black kohl eyeliner.
Margot Robbie
Take inspiration from Margot Robbie and update your smoky eye with reds, orange and purple tones.
Image credits: Getty