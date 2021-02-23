Best south Asian-owned beauty brands to buy now and support always

The beauty industry is finally taking greater strides towards becoming more inclusive. However, this doesn’t end at wider foundation ranges and SPF that doesn’t leave a white cast. In order for inclusivity to become the norm within the industry, it’s important that there’s greater representation among those creating the products.

There are a number of incredible Black beauty brand founders and south Asian-owned beauty brands are on the rise, too.

From hair products steeped in traditional hair rituals and nourishing bodycare formulas blended with ayuverdic ingredients to eyeshadow palettes filled with colours for all skin tones and lip products that suit all undertones, these brands fill a gap in the industry and are well worth supporting.