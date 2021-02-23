Best south Asian-owned beauty brands to buy now and support always
Pay day is around the corner, so why not support one of these brilliant south Asian-owned beauty brands?
The beauty industry is finally taking greater strides towards becoming more inclusive. However, this doesn’t end at wider foundation ranges and SPF that doesn’t leave a white cast. In order for inclusivity to become the norm within the industry, it’s important that there’s greater representation among those creating the products.
There are a number of incredible Black beauty brand founders and south Asian-owned beauty brands are on the rise, too.
From hair products steeped in traditional hair rituals and nourishing bodycare formulas blended with ayuverdic ingredients to eyeshadow palettes filled with colours for all skin tones and lip products that suit all undertones, these brands fill a gap in the industry and are well worth supporting.
Here, we’ve rounded up some brilliant south Asian-owned beauty brands that should be on your radar. Fingers crossed, the list only continues to grow…
10 south Asian-owned beauty brands to support
Ruby Hammer
One of the most revered make-up artists in the industry, Ruby Hammer MBE has over 25 years of experience under her belt. Her career has seen her lend her skills to countless celebrities, fashion shows and beauty shoots and, thankfully, she has put her experience into creating a beauty range, too.
We recommend: Ruby Hammer 02 Magnetic Brush Set, £28, a clever set of interchangeable magnetic make-up brushes that stack on top of each other. Each brush is sustainably designed, cruelty-free and has been developed to work with all types of product textures.
Shop Ruby Hammer 02 Magnetic Brush Set at Ruby Hammer, £28
Shop the products on rubyhammer.com and follow Ruby Hammer and the brand on Instagram.
Fable & Mane
Rooted in Indian heritage, Fable & Mane was developed by sister and brother duo Nikita and Akash. During a stressful period, Nikita remembered the power in hair oiling and how it brought her family together when she was younger, which served as the inspiration for their brand’s name: Fable & Mane. The siblings found 10 potent roots in India, which they use in their formulas.
We recommend: Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil, £29, the brand’s signature product. This hair and scalp oil is developed with ashwagandha to strengthen the roots.
Shop Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil at Boots, £29
Shop the products on boots.com and follow Fable & Mane on Instagram.
Live Tinted
When Deepica Mutyala posted a five-minute YouTube video, in which she used red lipstick to cover her under eye circles, it went viral. Now, six years later, Mutyala is the founder of cult US brand Live Tinted, and it has finally landed in the UK. The brand offers a range of products suited to all people but at the heart of the brand lies its vibrant community, who you’ll see in the brand’s stunning campaign imagery.
We recommend: Live Tinted Huestick in Origin, £22.50. A universal red multipurpose crayon, this red shade was inspired by Mutyala’s now-iconic YouTube video. It can be used on eyes, lips and cheeks (and is available in seven other colours, too).
Shop Live Tinted Huestick in Origin at Cult Beauty, £22.50
Shop the products on Cult Beauty and follow Live Tinted on Instagram.
Chāmpo
Chāmpo (pronounced ‘shar-pour’, the Sanskrit word for ‘shampoo’) is rich in Indian rituals right to its core. When founder Kuldeep Knox experienced her own hair concerns, she turned to her Indian grandmother. Knox researched ayuverda and how it aids healthy hair growth, something she brings into every one of her product formulas.
We recommend: Chāmpo Pitta Volumising Collection, £38, a shampoo and conditioner duo formulated to treat and revive fine, thinning hair.
Shop Chāmpo Pitta Volumising Collection at Chämpo, £38
Shop the products on champohaircare.com and follow Chāmpo on Instagram.
Bili Beauty
Founder Sarah Sophy Thomas always loved beauty and, after realising a lack of representation in traditional American media, decided to enter the beauty industry to solicit change. After working six years in marketing and PR, she quit her job and began her own make-up line: Bili Beauty, a brand that celebrates the beauty in South Indian culture.
We recommend: Bili Beauty Eyes of India Eyeshadow Palette, $42 (around £29.79), is a collection of 10 highly-pigmented eyeshadows. From warm browns and beige to bright blue and purple, the possibility of looks is endless.
Shop Bili Beauty Eyes of India Eyeshadow Palette at Bili Beauty, $42 (around £29.79)
Shop the products on bilibeauty.com and follow Bili Beauty on Instagram.
Mauli Reawaken Himalayan Hand and Body Scrub
After visiting India, husband and wife team Bittu and Anita Kaushal re-discovered its rich holistic traditions. Anita went on to study ayuverdic health and Bittu learned about the practice from his father, an ayuverdic doctor. They both used their knowledge to create Mauli Rituals, a brand dedicated to fusing beauty and wellness into nourishing formulas for body and mind.
We recommend: Mauli Reawaken Himalayan Hand and Body Scrub, £38. This exfoliator is packed with Himalayan salts that buff away dead skin. But don’t worry, it won’t leave your skin irritated, as it also contains coconut, sweet almond and argan oils to keep skin smooth and supple.
Shop Mauli Reawaken Himalayan Hand and Body Scrub at lookfantastic, £58
Shop the products on lookfantastic.com and follow Mauli Rituals on Instagram.
Mishti Makeup
Brand founder Mishti Rahman constantly received comments on her YouTube videos about the lip products she wore. However, in 2018, she realised that one of her favourite lipstick was discontinued. Rahman already found it difficult to find her ideal lip products on the market and so, she was inspired to create her ideal every day lipstick.
We recommend: First Date Lip Crayon, £15.84. The brand’s first launch, this creamy lip crayon glides on easily but doesn’t smudge.
Shop Mishti Makeup First Date Lip Crayon at Mishti Makeup, £15.84
Shop the products on mishtimakeup.com and follow Mishti Makeup on Instagram.
D.S. & Durga
Another brand masterminded by a husband and wife team, D.S. & Durga was founded by David Seth and Kavi Moltz. The pair use their backgrounds, interests and experiences to create scents that evoke memories and stories.
We recommend: D.S. & Durga Holy Ficus Candle, £60, a scented candle inspired by the historical Bodhi fig tree, which is located in Indian, where Siddhārtha Gautama attained enlightenment and became known as the Budhha.
Shop D.S. & Durga Holy Ficus Candle at Liberty London, £60
Shop the products on libertylondon.com and follow D.S. & Durga on Instagram.
Wander Beauty
Entrepreneur Divya Gugnani teamed up with her friend Lindsay Ellingston when the pair realised a need for multitasking or benefit-packed products that fit into their busy lifestyles.
We recommend: Wander Beauty Mile High Club Volume and Length Mascara, £25, a smudge-proof and flake-proof mascara that swoops lashes into an impressive curl. The jet black formula gives lashes definition and it also contains castor oil to keep them conditioned.
Shop Wander Beauty Mile High Club Volume and Length Mascara at Cult Beauty, £25
Shop the products on cultbeauty.com and follow Wander Beauty on Instagram.
Byredo
Founded by Ben Gorham in 2006, Byredo creates rich scents that capture emotions, memories and experiences. Gorham, who was born to an Indian mother and Canadian father, grew up in Toronto, New York and Stockholm. His heritage and these locations often serve as inspiration in his scents, including one of his most iconic scents: Chai.
We recommend: Byredo Chai Candle, £59. This scented candle pays tribute to the tea ritual of the Indian subcontinent. It has notes of cardamom, clove buds and ginger zest, aromas that reminded Gorham of the masala chai he often smelt throughout childhood.
Shop Byredo Chai Candle at Liberty London, £59
Shop the products on libertylondon.com and follow Byredo on Instagram.
Main image: courtesy of brands