5 trending spa and wellness treatments that are set to be big in 2023
- Lauren Geall
Thinking about treating yourself to a relaxing spa break in 2023? These are the trending treatments to try while you’re there.
There’s nothing like a trip to the spa to leave you feeling completely rejuvenated – the only question is choosing which treatment (or treatments, if you’re feeling fancy) you’re going to get.
Of course, you can’t go wrong with a good old-fashioned facial or deep tissue massage. But if you fancy trying something new, there are a bunch of trending treatments set to be big in 2023 that are sure to offer you a truly unique experience.
While not all the trends you see on the internet are a good idea (we’re looking at you, ‘healthy Coke’), these trends – as highlighted in SpaSeekers.com’s 2023 trends report – are some of the most popular treatments taking over spas and treatment centres across the country.
So without further ado, here are five of the trending treatments that are set to be big in 2023 to inspire your next trip to the spa.
1. Crystal healing massages
This emerging form of massage involves the placement of various minerals and crystals around the body while a massage takes place.
In this way, the massage itself shouldn’t feel that different from your standard massage – the difference lies in the atmosphere in which it is conducted.
“A crystal healing massage involves placing various crystals and minerals around the person receiving the treatment, to draw on their healing properties while the individual is massaged,” the trend report explains.
“Benefits of a crystal healing massage can include releasing stress and pain, inducing deep relaxation and rebalancing energy within the body.”
With searches for the term ‘crystal healing massage’ up 91% year on year, we expect to see a lot more crystal healing massages on offer as the year goes on.
2. Lymphatic drainage facials
There’s been a lot of talk about the benefits of lymphatic drainage over the last couple of years, and for good reason.
A type of massage that helps the body’s lymphatic system to drain excess water and toxins to the lymph nodes in our armpits, necks and groin, the benefits can include improved circulation and reduced swelling and puffiness in the areas targeted by massage.
When used in the facial area, lymphatic drainage can help to reduce puffiness and improve facial definition, so it’s hardly surprising that searches for the treatment are up 83% year on year.
PS: if you don’t fancy spending money on a lymphatic drainage facial, there are a range of ways to get started at home. You can check out our guide to DIY facial massage for more information.
3. Sound baths
Sound baths have been rising in popularity for some time now, and interest in them doesn’t show any signs of stopping.
Searches for the treatment – which involves the use of sound to stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety – are also up 83% year on year.
It may not be as hands-on as your traditional spa treatment, but it’s certainly got a lot to offer – especially if you find it hard to relax.
4. Salt saunas
If you like the idea of a sauna but struggle with the heat of a traditional set-up, then spending some time in a salt sauna could be the perfect alternative.
Up by 83% in search year on year, salt saunas are rooms that use Himalayan salt blocks to create a unique atmosphere.
“Salt saunas differ from the traditional Finnish sauna in both temperature and humidity,” the trend report explains.
“The softer heat, lower humidity and salt injection of a salt sauna is known for improving the respiratory system and skin.”
To find out more about the benefits of salt therapy, you can check out our guide.
5. Light therapy facials
Another form of facial set to be big next year is the light therapy facial, fuelled by the popularity of the treatment on TikTok.
As featured on Netflix’s Emily In Paris, light therapy masks and treatments have become more and more prominent over the last couple of months, with searches up 49% year on year.
The SpaSeekers.com trend report explains: “The anti-inflammatory, acne-fighting, anti-ageing treatment has become widely regarded as one the most transformative treatments around, with many beauty lovers even investing in at-home masks to use in between spa treatments.”
For more information on LED light therapy, including the best masks to invest in at home, you can check out our guide.
