5 trending spa and wellness treatments that are set to be big in 2023

This emerging form of massage involves the placement of various minerals and crystals around the body while a massage takes place.

In this way, the massage itself shouldn’t feel that different from your standard massage – the difference lies in the atmosphere in which it is conducted.

“A crystal healing massage involves placing various crystals and minerals around the person receiving the treatment, to draw on their healing properties while the individual is massaged,” the trend report explains.

“Benefits of a crystal healing massage can include releasing stress and pain, inducing deep relaxation and rebalancing energy within the body.”

With searches for the term ‘crystal healing massage’ up 91% year on year, we expect to see a lot more crystal healing massages on offer as the year goes on.