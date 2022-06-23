The key difference between mineral and chemical sunscreens is that mineral sunscreens sit on top of the skin and block rays while chemical sunscreens filter out rays. “As mineral SPFs sit on the surface of the skin instead of absorbing in, they can be less irritating for sensitive and blemish-prone skin,” explains skincare chemist Gabriela Duffy Morales.

“To minimise the risk of a reaction, look for formulations that are suitable for sensitive skin types,” advises dermal facialist Jennifer Rock. “You can even opt for an SPF designed for children because these formulas are less likely to contain ingredients that can irritate the skin – such as fragrance.

I also advise checking the INCI list (International Nomenclature Cosmetic Ingredient), usually found on the back of products for ingredients such as fragrance, mineral oils, parabens, or high levels of alcohol if you have any kind of sensitivity, as these ingredients have the potential to cause irritation.”