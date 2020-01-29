Is the SPF in your foundation or moisturiser enough?

Along with vitamin C and retinol, SPF is up there as one of three scientifically proven ingredients you need in order to make a veritable difference to the way your skin ages.

SPF has long had a bad reputation as far as formulations go, though. It can be too thick, chalky, greasy and leave skin looking ashy or with a white cast. So it’s no wonder the majority of people that we speak to tell us that, instead of having a separate SPF, they just rely on what’s already in their daily moisturiser, foundation or BB cream to protect their skin.

But, sadly – and we hate to be the ones to break it to you – that isn’t going to give you adequate protection against the sun’s UVA and UVB rays because it’s rare that enough product will be applied.