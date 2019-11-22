Got a head full of pesky split ends? Here’s what you need to do

Have you ever examined your hair in the mirror, only to notice a ton of split ends? Well, you’re not alone.

Split ends are one of the most common concerns brought to hair salons. “They occur through wear and tear,” explains Luke Hersheson, founder of Hershesons. “Naturally, your hair is exposed to the elements and they occur over time.” Damaging factors include too much heat, over-zealous brushing, harsh chemicals and pollution.

While split ends are thought to appear only at the bottom of your strands, Hersheson says this isn’t always true. “There’s a myth that it happens on the ends, but in actual fact, split ends go all the way up the hair shaft.”