Why do we get spots around our mouth?

Spots can crop up anywhere on your face but one common area is the mouth. While it’s is usually associated with hormones, there are actually several potential causes. We asked Dr Alia Ahmed, consultant psychodermatologist and skin wellness expert, to break down the reasons behind spots around our mouths and how to tell when it’s actually perioral dermatitis…

Why do I get spots around our mouth?

“The most common ones include perioral dermatitis, allergic contact dermatitis, cheilitis, eczema, seborrhoiec dermatitis, fungal infection, folliculitis, rosacea and acne.”

Are spots around the mouth more common when you’re on your period?

“Spots around the mouth can flare with your menstrual cycle irrespective of the cause. For example, people with common skin problems like acne and rosacea, which can present as spots around the mouth, report flare-ups at certain times of their cycle, suggesting hormonal influences.”