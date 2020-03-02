Here’s everything you need to know about squalane – plus eight tried-and-tested products to try now.

What is squalane?

It may sound like an exotic sea mammal you’d find in a David Attenborough TV show, but squalane is the shelf-stable version of squalene, a naturally hydrating lipid (or fat) produced by the sebaceous (or oil) glands in our skin.

As we get older, our bodies produce less and less squalene – which is where squalane comes in. Put simply, it’s an oil that helps replenish skin’s natural moisture.

Historically, squalane was harvested from shark’s livers, but most modern formulas are now derived from plants including olives, rice bran or sugarcane.

What are the benefits of using squalane for skin?

Justifiably hailed as a hero product for hydration, squalane locks in moisture, acts as a detoxifier to boost collagen production, and generally results in a smoother, more vibrant and complexion.

Research shows it also has anti-inflammatory properties which can reduce redness and swelling, and can help protect skin from UV damage (although it goes without saying it shouldn’t be used in lieu of SPF).